Unni Mukundan’s Marco faces setback as CBFC seeks OTT ban, blocks TV release over violent content

Unni Mukundan brought a complete changeover to the landscape of Malayalam cinema with his film Marco. Certified with an ‘A’ rating, the film has been deemed one of the most violent movies. After a successful theatrical run, the actioner was also released on OTT. However, the CBFC has now urged strict measures against the film.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Regional Officer of the CBFC has appealed to the committee’s chairperson, requesting central government intervention to block Marco’s streaming on OTT platforms.

For the unversed, the CBFC has already rejected the satellite rights for Marco, thereby halting its television screening due to its extremely violent content.

Speaking with Manorama News, Nadeem Thufali, the Regional Officer of CBFC said “Marco has already been certified A by the CBFC. Parents should exercise caution when allowing children to watch such films. The CBFC’s role is limited to certification and does not involve censorship. We have rejected the satellite rights for the movie Marco as it’s not suitable for a family audience.”

In other news, Unni Mukundan, in an earlier interview with Galatta Plus, defended Marco against strong criticism for its depiction of gory violence.

Many argued that such portrayals were never a part of Malayalam cinema, which has traditionally been seen as non-violent and deeply rooted in tradition.

In response, Unni Mukundan countered that violence has always been a part of human evolution and society. He added that the violence shown in his film is merely the tip of the iceberg compared to what actually takes place in reality.

He said, “Violence has been a part of human evolution. We have attained peace through wars. Above all, survival is our ultimate goal. I’m not saying it is an excuse to show violence on screen, but the fact remains that violence exists in our society. Marco doesn’t even show ten percent of the violence present in our society.”

For the unversed, Marco has been streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV post its theatrical run.