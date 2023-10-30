EXCLUSIVE: Bride-to-be Lavanya Tripathi to wear her mother's saree customized into cape lehenga for Haldi ceremony

It's refreshing to see how celebrity brides are taking the road less traveled when it comes to their wedding or pre-wedding outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yami Gautam, Miheeka Bajaj, and Niharika Konidela, are among a few examples. Now Lavanya Tripathi, who is set to tie the knot with Varun Tej on November 1, has decided to forgo high-end designer labels and instead opt for an heirloom outfit that had been worn by her mother.

For her Haldi ceremony, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Lavanya has customized her mother's saree into a beautiful cape with lehenga, designed by Archana Rao. It will surely add a unique and sentimental touch to her outfit and an extra layer of meaning to her special day. Keeping her look minimal and classic, Lavanya will adorn accessories designed by Abhilasha Pret Jewelry.

On the other hand, the groom, Varun Tej will be seen wearing a Manish Malhotra yellow kurta for his Haldi ceremony tomorrow, October 31.

When Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela wore her mom's saree

For the unversed, Niharika Konidela had opted to wear her mother Padmaja Konidela's saree for her pre-wedding ceremony. She had styled a blue zari border saree with a new embellished blouse.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will tie the knot on November 1. The couple's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies will be held on October 31.

