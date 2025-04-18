Lokesh Kanagaraj ISSUES statement about Shriram Natarajan undergoing treatment after latter’s explicit content row

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s friend and Maanagaram actor Shriram Natarajan had made headlines recently after dropping disturbing posts on his social media. Owing to the same, it seems that the actor is seeking medical attention, and the filmmaker has shared an update on the same.

In a post on social media, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “We would like to inform all well-wishers, friends, and members of the media that actor Shriram is under expert medical care and is currently taking some time off from social media following his doctor's advice.”

The director has asked the audience to respect the privacy of the actor and added, “Speculation and misinformation can be extremely distressing, and we urge all media platforms, both online and offline, to refrain from spreading rumors or unverified updates about his health.”

Shriram recently shared adult content on his Instagram account, leaving netizens worried about his mental well-being.

Meanwhile, the actor’s family and friends have appealed to the media to remove any objectionable content or interviews based on his current situation. They have addressed that such views aren’t endorsed by his family and friends, hoping Shriram would be allowed his personal space for recovering.

See the post here:

In the video, the actor, who has been part of various films over the years, was seen in a visibly distraught situation, even undergoing a rigorous physical transformation with blonde hair.

Soon, worried netizens requested the Tamil film fraternity to take a look into him. It was also reported that the actor hasn’t been in contact with his family for quite some time.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Shriram Natarajan was last seen in the lead role in the movie Irugapatru. The romantic drama written and directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan had actors Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, Vidharth, Saniya Iyappan, and more in key roles.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi's Kalyan Ram doesn't want to do Malayalam films for theaters but ONLY OTT and the reason will shock you