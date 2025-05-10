South Newswrap, May 9: Aarti Ravi’s statement after Ravi Mohan’s viral moment with Kenishaa, Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday and more

The South Indian cinema industry was packed with some striking news that has made many heads turn. Taking in some of them, here’s a look at the events that caught our attention more than anything else.

Top South news of May 9, 2025

1. Aarti Ravi’s statement against Ravi Mohan after his viral moment with alleged GF Kenishaa Francis

Ravi Mohan, who is facing a divorce from his wife Aarti Ravi, was spotted at a wedding with his alleged girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis. While his divorce is still underway, the actor was seen walking out with his gf, hand-in-hand, causing quite the buzz.

Now his wife, Aarti Ravi, has penned a statement asking him to take responsibility as a father. The celebrity wife underlined that she speaks not as a wife but as a mother, even alleging that the actor orchestrates her and their sons to be evicted from their home.

See the post here:

2. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and more arrive at Ishari K Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding

Talking about the wedding, personalities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Ravi Mohan, and many more had appeared together at Ishari K Ganesh’s daughter’s marriage. With the star-studded event, celebrities created joyous moments for the newlywed couple.

See the pictures here:

3. Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday celebration and Rashmika Mandanna’s post

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 36th birthday on May 9, 2025, with several actors wishing him. Despite being a bit late, Rashmika Mandanna also wished her alleged beau with a special note.

Check out her wishes:

Besides Rashmika, celebrities like Allu Arjun, Naga Vamsi, and more have wished the actor. Moreover, the makers of the actor's upcoming films, tentatively titled SVC59 and VD14, also shared some special posters.

4. Coolie and Thug Life to have an 8-week window for OTT release

Makers of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life are in potential talks for gaining a 8-week theatrical window for their films before it hits the OTT space. As per sources close to development, this would enable a good release for both movies in the Hindi-speaking belt.

