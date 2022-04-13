Yash is 'brand ignostic'; Watches, sunnies top the checklist, Stylist Saniya decodes KGF 2 looks: EXCLUSIVE

KGF star Yash's style statement, especially his heavy bearded look and man bun have always managed to turn enough heads. He has built a fandom across the country with his Rocky Bhai look for the last 8 years and it only exudes his larger-than-life personality off-screen as well. For the promotions of KGF 2, the actor sported retro looks yet managed to keep it comfy in casuals and graphic print shirts.

Decoding his promotional style statement and what went behind creating every look, stylist Saniya Saniya Sardhariya shares, "it was more so reflective about what he is in real life. The person behind the personality, the character that he dons for the silver screen- The original Yash. He exudes charm, he has his own personality, which is masculine. He doesn't like his looks to look too made up, and take too much effort. He likes the wow factor in his look but that can be just one and not more. He loves his watches, boots, and sunglasses. So, I make sure of it. They are always high on the checklist."

I cannot be walking talking advertisements for other brands, please Yash's stylish Saniya Sardhariya quotes him

Asked about Yash's inputs and if there's a big NO when it comes to styling him, Saniya reveals, "He likes to remain brand agnostic. I would get top brands from the world but he always tells me 'kindly do not drop names' so we do not source either. We always buy what we want to, or create and customise it and try to be how much ever we can to be brand ignostic."

She adds, "He will joke and say 'I cannot be walking talking advertisements for other brands, please'. It is more about he doesn't want people to see him under brand names that are flashing through it. Unless its endorsement, it's an obligation, otherwise we don't scream brands.."

During his visit to Mumbai, Yash sported denim on denim look teamed with suede ankle shoes. He managed to pull a swagger look with black tint sunglasses.

Graphic print shirts, ankle boots, leather jackets, and denim were the major highlight of Yash's look throughout the promotions of KGF 2.