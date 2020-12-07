Start Up Ep 16: Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk get their happy ending; Kim Seon Ho smiles bright because of Yeo Jin Goo

*SPOILERS ALERT* Last night saw tvN drama Start-Up's finale and there were plenty of scenes which were buzzworthy for fans. Read our quick recap below.

*SPOILERS ALERT* This past weekend marked the finale for popular tvN drama Start-Up which starred Suzy as the determined CEO Seo Dal-mi, Nam Joo-hyuk as the goofy genius Nam Do-san, Kim Seon-ho as sharp-witted investor Han Ji-pyeong and Kang Han-na as the confident heiress Won In-jae. Ep 16 saw Cheongmyeong Company submitting Tarzan for the Smart City bid with Do-san promising to propose to Dal-mi if they win.

They also proved how Samsan Tech 2.0 is no longer gullible by catching who the hackers behind the ransomware were (it was the twins!) and not falling for the journalist's tactics of defaming them in an article. Given that they end up being chosen for the finals, Dal-mi also decidess to get more investors and that's how Ji-pyeong eventually gets added as a shareholder to her company. Speaking of Ji-pyeong, he and Dal-mi have a sort of quick closure where he admits how the latter's letters were his sole companion as well but that they weren't meant to be. We also get to see Yeo Jin-goo, the voice behind the loveable AI Yeong-sil, make an adorable physical cameo as Hong Ji-seok, whose start-up for orphans sees Ji-pyeong investing in his company in a personal capacity.

While halmeoni (Kim Hae-sook) is ecstatic to know Do-san is back and reunited with Dal-mi, she runs to console Ji-pyeong giving us yet another memorable scene, telling her 'good boy' to not be lonely anymore. Halmeoni also has a tearful reunion with In-jae, who now goes as Seo In-jae. Although she is blind, it was such a fulfilling moment to see her envision the whole Seo family back together like they were all those years ago. In-jae even gets her music box back after properly reconciling with her sister, but not before she confidently confronts her cruel stepfather Won Doo-jung (Um Hyo-sup) during a Q&A, which was mostly empty due to Morning Group being caught in the ransomware scandal.

Shippers of Lee Chul-san (Yoo Su-bin) and Jeong Sa-ha (Stephanie Lee) were rejoicing as the latter introduced the former as her boyfriend to her sister. As for Kim Yong-san (Kim Do-wan), we see an endearing moment with In-jae as he apologises to her for judging her in the past. The Samsan Tech trio also shares an emotional embrace as they find out their old office has been taken over by three boys looking to kickstart their own start-up company as they did so long ago. Do-san and Ji-pyeong also have a 'bury the hatchet' moment, as we said earlier because Ji-pyeong earnestly believes in Cheongmyeong Company (unlike Samsan Tech!) and decides to invest in them. It's also Yeon Seon-hak (Seo Yi-sook) and Park Dong-chun (Kim Min-seok) who hilariously convince Ji-pyeong to talk to Dal-mi and Do-san. Ji-pyeong also shares a cute 'job well done' moment with Dong-chun because he noticed Ji-seok's start-up pitch.

The epilogue takes place in present-day 2020 with Cheongmyeong Company enjoying some well-deserved success. Through Do-san and Dal-mi's desk, we see with heartwarming snaps that the two got married while Chul-san had to shave his head confirming they won the bid. The ending sequence sees Dal-mi, Do-san, Ji-pyeong and In-jae walking side-by-side with happy smiles, heading to the shareholders meeting.

Check out some of our favourite moments from Start-Up Ep 16 below:

Can we all take a moment to appreciate halmeoni rushing to Ji Pyeong the moment she found out Dosan and Dalmi were back together? She knew Ji Pyeong would be alone. Her words & presence have always comforted our good boy. She's the best support system he has. #StartUpEp16 pic.twitter.com/W5W6RQzLLc — marie ◡̈ (@kimswoonhoe) December 6, 2020

Oh my ghad this is so cute. Chulsan thought that Saha is embarrassed to be in a relationship with him but look it was her who introduced him to his sister MY CHULSA SHIP #StartUp #StartUpEP16 pic.twitter.com/kYhln5KvpM — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) December 6, 2020

Appreciation tweet to my favorite #StartUp character, Seo In Jae. She's really the definition of a strong & independent woman. She has the best character development despite having short screentime. I aspire to be like her AHHHH #StartUpEP16 pic.twitter.com/6IH6RJjFUc — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) December 6, 2020

i cant' believe dalmi and jipyeong's 18 years of lovestory ended with "okay?" "okay." this is so painful#StartUpEp16 #StartUp pic.twitter.com/TlyYLt103I — (@CHEONSONGYl) December 6, 2020

I AM CRYING SO HARD halmeoni's memory is still clear, especially the memories when they were still complete and happy together #StartUp #StartUpEp16 #StartUpFinale pic.twitter.com/UAGNdavTiN — (@kdramathoughts_) December 6, 2020

he's not just a voice now OMGGG YEO JIN GOO CAMEO!! #StartUpEp16 pic.twitter.com/VAggLkZ3M9 — kdrama fairy (@kdramafairy) December 6, 2020

i'm going to miss the whole cast of #StartUp .. they all did a great job #StartUpEp16 #StartUp pic.twitter.com/PytNRJikXc — angel (@kdramadump) December 6, 2020

INJAE IS NOW BACK HOME. The best thing that happened #StartUp #StartUpEP16 pic.twitter.com/HuIWEpXfnX — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) December 6, 2020

We're going to miss having our weekends booked with Start-Up!

ALSO READ: Start Up Ep 15: Kim Seon Ho ends the love triangle; Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk reunite but ratings slightly dip

What did you think of Start-Up's finale? Loved it or hated it? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

