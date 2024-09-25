Sucha Soorma Box Office Collections Worldwide: Babbu Maan starrer loses hold after a decent start; Earns Rs 6.75 crore in 5 days

Sucha Soorma, starring singer-actor Babbu Maan, Jag Singh, and Samiksha Oswal in the lead, failed to hold its grip on weekdays after a decent start. The movie, directed by Amitoj Mann, collected Rs 6.75 crore at the worldwide box office in five days.

Sucha Soorma Struggles To Hold After A Decent Start, Earns Rs 2.85 Crore Net In India

The movie took a decent start at the box office but couldn't continue to grow well in the following days. It opened with Rs 90 lakh net on September 20 and saw a major dip on its second day. The movie collected Rs 62 lakh and Rs 71 lakh on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively, signifying a downward trajectory.

After packing a total of Rs 2.28 crore net in its first weekend, the movie disappointed with its drop in the weekdays. It certainly failed to pass the Monday test and minted only Rs 31 lakh. Further, it hit another low by collecting Rs 25 lakh on its fifth day. The total cume of Babbu Maan starrer in five days has reached Rs 2.84 crore net in India.

Babbu Maan's Sucha Soorma Faces Dent By Ardaas 3 and Bibi Rajni's Blockbuster Wave

The new weekend release faced the wrath of the blockbuster waves of Gippy Grewal's Ardaas 3 and Bibi Rajni, which are still doing wonders at the box office. Sucha Soorma met with mixed word of mouth, which has instantly impacted its trend.

The Babbu Maan starrer has grossed a total of Rs 3.25 crore in the overseas territories so far, which is an underwhelming performance. Sucha Soorma's total worldwide box office collection currently stands at Rs 6.75 crore. It will be interesting to see if the movie can show some legs in its second weekend.

The Day Wise Collections Of Sucha Soorma In India Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 0.95 crore 2 Rs 0.62 crore 3 Rs 0.71 crore 4 Rs 0.31 crore 5 Rs 0.25 crore Total Rs 2.84 crore in 5 days

Watch Sucha Soorma Trailer:

About Sucha Soorma

Set against the backdrop of 1915 Punjab, Sucha Soorma is touted to be based on a true story. The movie explores the deadly battle between two best friends, now dreadful enemies.

Amitoj Mann directs Sucha Soorma, and it stars Babbu Maan, Jag Singh, and Samiksha Oswal in the lead roles.

Sucha Soorma In Theatres

Sucha Soorma is available to watch in the theatres. You can grab your tickets from the online ticket booking websites or from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

