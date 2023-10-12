When BTS's V and Kim Min Jae flaunted their bromance during a live show, leaving fans gushing

BTS’ V is known as the goofiest among the septet, he is also the one who shares an incredible bond in the industry with his fellow mates in both K-drama and K-pop. He is well-known for his close connection to the well-known Wooga squad, but he also has a lot of K-drama buddies, such as Kim Min Jae, who is well-known for his role in Dr. Romantic. The incident dates back to 2017 when both celebrities flaunted their bromance on a phone call during a live show and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Revisiting BTS's V and Kim Min Jae’s iconic bromance

Fans got to know about their friendship as a result of their appearance on the reality show Celebrity Bromance together. Following the show, back in 2017, Kim Min Jae was asked to confirm their friendship on the phone with V in real-time by a follower during a live Naver V Live broadcast. Kim Min Jae first seemed hesitant but later agreed to call him. He even joked about being nervous and said ‘What if doesn’t pickup? You guys will think we are not close”. But, the K-pop idol luckily picked up the call. V asked Kim Min Jae about his health update after revealing the restaurant's name during dinner.

Kim Min Jae soon told V, that they were live. Startled V replied in shock but soon greeted everyone. The Tempted actor then teased him saying that he revealed the restaurant’s name, making the Christmas Tree singer even more nervous. The K-drama star then asked the Layover singer to confirm their friendship online, which V happily obliged. After a little chit-chat, V signaled their the-then comeback and asked fans to show support. As the duo shared their goodbyes, V said ‘I Love You’ to Kim Min Jae, leaving the latter blushing. Fans found it adorable that Kim Min Jae was the first to call, yet it was V who asked about his day and well-being.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V sparks controversy by wearing Durag during live session at home; fans divided with mixed reactions