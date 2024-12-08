7 salwar suit neck designs flaunted by Kareena, Athiya, and others to upgrade your ethnic style this wedding season

When it comes to ethnic fashion, few outfits succeed in making an impact as much as salwar suits, a timeless staple in every wardrobe. The best part is, that these can be styled up or dressed down for any occasion, be it a bridal shower or even a wedding. This garb is certainly loved for its comfort and versatility. And if you’re looking to push the envelope with your fashion choices, there’s no better place to begin than by experimenting with stunning salwar suit-neck designs.

After all, the neckline defines the outfit’s vibe, whether elegant, contemporary, or festive. So, we present designs favored by celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Athiya Shetty, and others to help you explore intriguing neckline designs for special occasions.

7 Trendy Salwar Suit Neck Designs to Dazzle This Wedding Season

1. Kriti’s Chikankari Mirror Work Salwar Suit Neck Design

Kriti Sanon’s firan-style red kurta is made of luxurious silk chanderi fabric. Plus, the kurta neck design is enriched with chikankari mirror work, enhancing the outfit’s elegance. The intricate embroidery on the rich red fabric can add depth and vibrancy, making it a striking design for suits that are apt for weddings you plan to attend.

2. Tamannaah’s Round Neck V-cut Design

In case you favor royal blue like Tamannaah Bhatia, you may choose such a salwar suit with scalloped edges and intricate white embroidery. The tastefully crafted rounded shape of the neck has a V-cut that is framed by embroidery in self-design for a sophisticated look. Such a simple style is perfect for effortless daily wear or casual outings.

Advertisement

3. Pooja’s Regal Blue U-shaped Neck Design

If you’re looking to turn heads wherever you go, take a page out of Pooja Hegde’s book and opt for a scoop neck design for your salwar set. It is extremely flattering for petite women as it oozes elegance and lends the impression of a longer neck. While you may choose the depth of the scoop, you can always bejewel the borders of the deep neckline with mirror work or embroidery like Pooja has done.

4. Alia’s Halter Neck Design Framed by Floral Embroidery

Alia Bhatt’s sleeveless pink kurta is a showstopper that’s a popular choice due to its gorgeous halter neckline. Additionally, subtle white floral embroidery added a hint of sparkle around the neck. You may recreate this look in forest green hues or even for a yellow ochre halter-neck salwar this wedding season!

5. Kareena Flaunts a Gold-Embroidered Elongated V-Neck Neckline

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elegant hot pink silk salwar suit has a gorgeous elongated neckline. Designed by Brih, the neckline of the salwar has intricate golden embroidery that stands out against the regal pink suit. Kareena opted for a bare neckline to keep the focus on the craftsmanship of the suit, allowing its luxurious simplicity to shine through.

6. Nora’s Dori Neck Design with White Tassels

Dressed in a stunning peach salwar suit, Nora Fatehi flaunted this front dori style simple salwar suit neck design. This style usually has lace or a string that festoons the neckline, but Nora’s look has white tassels that tie into a bow.

7. Athiya’s Plunging V-Neck Silk Design for Salwar Suit

When you observe Athiya Shetty donning this three-piece silk outfit, you can’t help but marvel at the neckline of the translucent fabric. The ensemble features a translucent full-sleeved kurta adorned with intricate motifs of flowers and trees. These create a whimsical vibe and accentuate the plunging V-neckline that is festooned with dainty embroidery. Moreover, the button-down front adds a touch of charm to this stunning ensemble that is ideal as traditional wear.

Advertisement

These fascinating salwar suit neck designs prove that whether you’re looking to make a bold statement or exude understated elegance, there’s a neckline for every mood and occasion. So, feel free to take cues from these celebrities to explore everything from high necks to playful cuts. The aforementioned trendy neck designs are perfect for enhancing your wedding wardrobe with style and elegance!

ALSO READ: Year-ender 2024: Deepika Padukone’s top 5 ethnic looks to ensure your wardrobe has an echo of her signature style