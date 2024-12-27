5 ways to style Banarasi sarees this wedding season, inspired by Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and more

The wedding season sees us all receive endless invites to countless nuptials of friends and family. And each event offers the perfect opportunity to dress up in a glorious saree. So, if you’re flooded with invites and wish to look your best in a Banarasi saree look for a wedding, then we’re here to help. Let us acquaint you with some intriguing designs and ways to style this chic Indian weave.

After all, with its intricate motifs and luxurious silk, the humble Banarasi saree is a staple for brides as well as people in the wedding party! So, we turn to Bollywood divas for inspiration because they know just how to make a statement with stunning ensembles.

5 Bollywood stars who mastered a Banarasi saree look for weddings

1. Tamannaah’s Delicate Floral Motifs Rani Pink Silk Banarasi Saree look

Tamannaah Bhatia exuded a regal charm in this stellar pink Banarasi saree from Raw Mango. The weave featured intricate gold borders and precious floral motifs that made it a showstopper. But while planning your outfit as a wedding guest, you can pair this with a matching blouse in a solid color to ensure that the saree stands out!

When it came to accessories, Tamannaah picked a gold choker and elegant chaandbalis. In terms of glam, She also preferred a tender golden highlighter to accentuate her cheekbones and a bronze lip color.

2. Janhvi’s Purple Banarasi Silk Saree with Zari Embroidery

Janhvi Kapoor shimmered in a precious haze of purple when she donned this fabulous Banarasi silk saree. Graced with intricate zari embroidery, the richly detailed fabric was paired with a minimalist sleeveless blouse that was secured with a dori tie-up at the back. Moreover, you can opt for a gajra hairstyle to encircle your bun and oversized jhumkas.

If you pick out such a saree, simply select makeup to match like Janhvi did with winged eyeliner and nude lips. It will lend your traditional wedding ensemble a modern edge.

3. Kareena’s Vintage Pleated Banarasi Saree Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan exuded grace in a vintage-inspired Banarasi saree dress. The ensemble featured precise pleats and a sultry off-the-shoulder neckline. Furthermore, a trailing pallu gave the ensemble a contemporary flair. Such a saree is ideal for wedding guests who can pair the outfit with gold formal heels or even accessorize it with a droplet necklace, matching earrings, or gold rings like Kareena did. After all, the actress reimagined classic draping styles to attain a timeless elegance.

4. Deepika’s Delicately Embellished Royal Blue Banarasi Saree Look

You can make heads turn at any wedding in this breathtaking royal blue and gold Banarasi saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The saree donned by Deepika showcased a complex floral design and delicate embellishments. What’s more is that Deepika paired it with a full-sleeved blouse featuring a circular neckline, adding a sophisticated touch to the traditional attire.

The cherry on the cake was the gold accessories that added just the right amount of sparkle to her look, making it effortlessly elegant. You may opt for such a Banarasi Saree look for wedding and elevate it with a sleek bun graced with fresh mogra.

5. Madhuri’s Vibrant Green and Gold Banarasi Silk Saree

Madhuri Dixit Nene embraced traditional elegance in a vibrant green and gold saree. The outfit was adorned with scattered gold bootis and a shimmering gold border. Pairing it with a sleeveless blouse adds a contemporary touch to the ethnic look. You can accessorize it with gold jewelry, enhancing the ensemble's charm for an upcoming wedding or bridal party that you must attend.

All things considered, curating a Banarasi saree look for a wedding is more than just buying an outfit—it’s a celebration of India’s rich textile legacy. As showcased by Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, these sarees effortlessly combine tradition with contemporary glamour. So, whether you gravitate towards bold colors, intricate zari work, or minimalist elegance, there’s a Banarasi saree style for every wedding occasion!

