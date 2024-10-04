Malaika Arora gets back to her daily routine ‘one breath at a time’ weeks after father’s demise; Watch

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Malaika Arora has been a true inspiration for fashion, fitness, and mental strength. In the past weeks, she has experienced emotional turmoil after her father's passing. Today, the actress and her fitness trainer shared a new post and video that shows how Malaika is using meditation and yoga to take one step at a time and move ahead.

In a new post, Jahnavi Patwardhan, who is yoga and wellness trainer, shared a new Instagram story and video featuring Malaika in athleisure wear, sitting on a yoga mat. The video is taken from a yoga studio where scattered sun rays fall around Malaika. She is seen meditating and focusing on breathing activities while her dog, Casper, stands beside her.

Sharing the reel, Janhavi shared a small caption that hints towards hope: "Sunshine and full of breaths." Malaika reshared the story on her Instagram handle and wrote, "One breath at a time." This description of the post well indicates how she is trying to take one day at a time to deal with her father's demise.

Model and actress Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, passed due to suicide on September 11, 2024. The actress in Pune rushed back when she heard the news and looked visibly shocked upon arrival. At the same time, Malaika's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, and his family, her son, Arhaan Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, stood firm to support Malaika in her difficult time.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

