7 Unique blouse designs witnessed in 2024: Rashmika Mandanna’s 3D rose effect to Sonam Kapoor's clay art

This year (2024) has brought us some incredible fashion highlights that have truly made us appreciate the creativity and skill of designers. While lehengas, sarees, and tops often steal the spotlight, let's take a moment to focus on the unique blouse designs that help our favorite celebrities shine even brighter.

Right from Janhvi Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor, we’ve got you 7 best blouse designs worn by your favorite B’town ladies.

1. Sonam Kapoor

One of the finest actresses - Sonam Kapoor, who loves experimenting with her looks, left us in awe with her Khadi ensemble. For a party, the actress paired her Khadi lehenga and dupatta with a unique blouse made of Karnataka red soil and Multani clay. This special blouse was created by The Vernacular Modern.

The blouse, featuring sleeveless details, hugged her body tightly. Instead of being short, the actress kept the blouse long, perfect to cover her body from neck to stomach. This blouse design was something we didn't see coming, and kudos to Sonam, who nailed it with absolute perfection.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

For an event, Janhvi Kapoor decided to wear a custom couture Space Wave Skirt set. And it was breathtaking. The actress paired her fitted skirt with a strapless blouse that added a unique flair to her appearance. Her blouse is not something we get to see daily. Instead, it featured 3D effects that gave a whole different experience.

Advertisement

Her ensemble featured Rimzim Dadu’s signature cords that mimic waves on the beach. The blouse had horizontal wave accents, whereas the skirt had vertical details, creating a well-coordinated look. With her choice of this trendiest blouse design, the actress raised the fashion bar.

3. Sharvari

Sharvari exuded traditional vibes with contemporary appeal in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's lehenga. For this look, the actress styled her yellow, green, and blue-lining lehenga with a classy blouse. Her golden blouse design was heavily embellished, perfectly maintaining the fine line between elegance and style.

With a golden color, the blouse featured intricate detailing, puff shoulders accentuated with golden beadwork, and a sweetheart neckline, taking all the limelight. Everything from the golden detailing to the dramatic accents, Sharvari's blouse was a masterpiece.

4. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty’s sarees have always been WOW. For an event, she was wrapped in a whole off-white saree, and trust me, she was divine and dreamy. Well, her saree was definitely a masterpiece, but her blouse was outstanding. She paired her saree with a strapless blouse that featured intricate floral embroidery and lace detailing. With sleeveless details and a sweetheart neckline, the actress gave a feminine touch to her look.

Advertisement

This unique and feature-accented blouse enhances the overall allure, making it a great choice to turn heads at any event.

5. Tamannaah Bhatia

For a movie promotion, Tamannaah Bhatia was decked up in a brown and off-white outfit from the shelves of House of Masaba. The thigh-high slit skirt paired with a blazer and blouse gave a contemporary appeal to her traditional charm. But the blouse made a bold style statement. Featuring a bralette cut and a deep neckline, the actress's choice of blouse gave off sultry vibes.

Also against the backdrop of brown, her blouse design had quirky hands and chocolate designs adorned in golden color. These quirky patterns were the center of attraction in her outfit and gave a whole glam edge to her appearance.

6. Rashmika Mandanna

For her latest movie, Pushpa 2: The Rise promotions, Rashmika Mandanna wore a classy and unique black saree. Her saree had traditional drapes, but it was the blouse that stole the show. Her blouse featured off-shoulder details, a sweetheart neckline, and a flattering silhouette. The most interesting part of her blouse was the 3D effect rose details.

Advertisement

Additionally, the saree was attached to the blouse, creating a one-piece outfit that was perfect for looking effortlessly cool and classy.

7. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor served all glam vibes in an intricate golden lehenga by Falguni Shane. While her lehenga featured bodycon details, her blouse added a dramatic accent. Featuring a plunging neckline and off-shoulder details, the blouse created a regal vibe. Moreover, the cape-style drape giving the butterfly accents was just a WOW addition.

The fitted silhouettes and intricate golden detailing all over the blouse make it perfect to wear on special occasions.

Just like these Bollywood ladies, if you're someone who loves to experiment and are looking for something different, then these 7 blouse designs can be a great inspiration. So, girls bookmark them now and slay your next event with full-on glam and elegance.

ALSO READ: 7 Viral Fashion Moments of 2024: Sonam Kapoor’s clay blouse to Samantha's repurposed wedding gown