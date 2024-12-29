Alia Bhatt vs Katrina Kaif Fashion Face-off: Who nailed the beanie look better?

Winter fashion is all about seeking coziness and during this time, beanies are the ultimate addition to keep your look equally stylish and warm. They are versatile picks perfect to give a cool edge to your look. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif make the most of their donned beanies along with their adorable charm. Let’s take a closer look.

Let’s first talk about Rani aka Alia Bhatt. Style icon Alia Bhatt has been captivating our hearts with her cute fashion and we couldn’t deny that she slayed it with utmost perfection. Recently, what caught our eyes was her beanie look.

Perfectly complementing the earthy tone of her outfit, and matching the natural surroundings, the actress opted for a soft green beanie settled perfectly on her head. The green shade of the beanie perfectly went well with the actress's outfit, looking effortlessly stylish and relaxing.

Styled with her open hair, the actress unintentionally dropped a major winter fashion inspo for all the style enthusiasts. In this beanie look, the feature that gave an edge to her no-makeup appearance was her cute bright smile taking all the limelight.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif recently dropped a similar look in the beanie. The actress slayed the all-black game. She decided to style her black beanie with the blacktop, and jacket, looking chic and cozy.

The actress looked adorable with the two pigtails cutely coming out of her beanie, perfectly adding a playful vibe to her appearance. Just like Alia, Katrina also opted for a no-makeup look, letting her broad smile add undeniable charm to her appearance. Katrina Kaif’s monochrome look with black beanie and sweater just topped our winter fashion favorites.

For the verdict, we can say that while Alia Bhatt kept her appearance casual, Katrina Kaif served as a major winter inspiration. Both the green and black beanies were versatile picks and can be easily matched with any outfit.

If you’re soon going on a trip, then along with the sweaters and scarf don’t forget to pack a beanie, because the simple addition is enough to make you stand out. As for Alia and Katrina, what do you think nailed the beanie game? Let us know in the comments below!

