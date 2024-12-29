Katrina Kaif aces the art of styling airport look with her cool & cozy grey jacket and trousers, jetting off in style with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and style always go hand-in-hand. The actress is a strong supporter of minimal fashion, and each appearance is like a stamp on it. She was recently seen jetting off with her husband Vicky Kaushal in chic and cozy attire. Her outfit was a good blend of style and comfort, perfect to keep your airport fit in check. Let's check out the eye-catching details of her fit.

Along with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif rocked the airport fashion with her classy style statement. Looking at the details of her fit, she wore a casual white t-shirt with a round neckline and a knot detail at the waist. Her t-shirt is perfect to upgrade your everyday fashion and look equally polished and stylish.

Adding the cozy layer to her fit, the actress opted for a grey jacket. Her waist-length jacket had zip details in front, and loose sleeves ending with a fitted grip at the wrist, which was perfect to beat the windy air. For some cool effect, the actress decided to keep it open, giving equal importance to her plain t-shirt.

Completing her fit, the Tiger 3 actress opted for grey trousers, perfectly complementing the neutral shade top, and jacket. Her three-piece outfit was perfect to raise the bar of airport fashion equally, keeping her appearance cool and comfy.

Kat just added the oomph factor to her appearance with her all-time favorite black sunglasses. Her sunglasses were perfect to give an edge to her confidence, and radiating a strong aura. With her touch of cool effect, the actress proved that you don’t need a lot of accessories to make a style statement. Less is more approach will be the evergreen trend.

Exuding her natural beauty, the actress opted for a no-makeup look. Also, her hair was kept open in a side partition. With the cool, and comfy shoes, the actress perfectly completed her look, leaving us in awe.

This recent look was just another addition to Katrina Kaif’s airport wardrobe. She showed us that all you need is the right eye for styling, and that’s it– you are all set to make a fashion statement. So, for your next vacation trip, ditch those fancy pieces and opt for something cool and comfy, exuding the carefree vibes.

