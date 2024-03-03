Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Day 2 Mela Rouge: From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone; who wore what

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party on day 2 was a lit affair! Who's who from the Bollywood industry performed on the stage to celebrate the new beginning of Anant and Radhika. After a touring day to the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, celebrities were seen in their best fashion looks for a grand 'Mela Rouge'.

The dress code demanded guests and celebs in dazzling desi attires. With the theme, the celebrations set the bar quite high to keep up with the glamour for the night. Let's take a look at what B-town divas like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others wore on day 2.

Who wore what at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party on Day 2

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi



On day 2, Deepika Padukone attended the gala night wearing a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga and it stood out for its intricate sequin work. It is classic, fuss-free and made for comfortable wear. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika teamed a brown sequin skirt with a simple full-sleeved blouse with an organza dupatta, setting a perfect old-world glamour. Her hairstylist, Gabriel Georgiou, once again perfected a vintage glam look with a braid, while the makeup artist opted for smokey eyes, pink nude lips, and a hint of shimmery blush to complete the look. Her jewelry pays homage to Indian heritage. The hair and makeup once again steal the show and how!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra

The gorgeous Bebo flaunted her glam look in Manish Malhotra's signature quad sequin saree paired with an embellished halter neck blouse. She completed her look with a pair of dazzling diamond earrings and two bangles, choosing to jazz it up with soft, smoky black eye makeup. Glossy lips and perfectly contoured cheeks, blush, and hair tied in a sleek updo rounded off Kareena Kapoor Khan's look.

Genelia Deshmukh in Osaa by Adarsh

Genelia turned heads as she embraced an elegant all-white look for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala night. The stunner opted for a lehenga adorned with intricate hand-embroidered thread and sequin work. She teamed it with a matching blouse featuring tassel details in the front and a dupatta with a heavily worked scallop border. Completing the ensemble were a choker in green, orange, and gold, a giant ring, and a potli bag. Beauty-wise, she kept it subtle with gold eye-shadow, glossy lips, and mascara-laden eyes.

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra

Most of the celebrities wore Manish Malhotra for the 'Mela' event of Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. Janhvi Kapoor stole the show in a hot sequin-covered signature party-ready drape and matching sleeveless bralette-style blouse. While Janhvi has worn a similar pre-stitched number in the past, what managed to grab attention was her hair and makeup. She made a statement with minimal effort. To complete the ensemble, the stunning Kapoor rounded off the look with half of her hair tied up in voluminous curls, glossy lips, and subtle tones for her makeup. She accessorized the look with just a diamond neckpiece.

Karisma Kapoor in Manish Malhotra

While many picked sequin sarees and heavy lehengas, Karisma Kapoor kept it highly unconventional with a front-slit dhoti skirt and jacket, a new style introduced from Manish's collection. The Kapoor sister exuded royalty in an Indo-western outfit accessorized with traditional jewelry, including a matha patti with maang tikka, button earrings, and a traditional panja bracelet. Smokey black eyes, glamorous makeup, and nude lips completed the look, giving off major princess vibes.

Alia Bhatt in gold lehenga

As we all know, Alia Bhatt's Indian wear wardrobe is capable of breaking Instagram, and once again, she effortlessly pulled off a stunning look in a gold sequin lehenga. While dusty gold and nude lehengas are often considered fashion faux pas, Alia managed to defy norms with minimal effort. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Bhatt accessorized with gold jewelry, including a maang tikka and a pair of chandbalis, making her ready to shine. With open soft hair by Flavien Heldt, dewy makeup, filled eyebrows, highlighted cheekbones, and gold shimmery eyeshadow, she completed the look. Nothing exceptional but her lehenga is a perfect combination of understated elegance and timelessness.

Stay tuned, more looks are being updated...

