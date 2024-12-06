Ananya Panday’s airport look might be basic but her fur slip-ons steal the show

Ananya Panday has continued to give us fashion goals, right from parties to weddings and now to the airport as well. The young starlet was spotted in a laid-back ensemble that epitomized comfort. It was simple, cute, and yet chic, proving once again that she can balance comfort and sophistication effortlessly.

Ananya chose an off-white monochrome co-ord set, featuring a cropped tank top paired with matching lounge pants. The neutral shades added to the casual yet classy vibe of the outfit, perfect for the actor to be on the go. What caught our eye, though, were her adorable furry slip-ons that brought the whole look together. Ananya’s maroon slip-ons added just the amount of pop needed for her otherwise understated attire to stand out, and we love it!

A sleek bun, a pair of dainty earrings, and a no-make-up pretty face completed the look. Overall, she exuded a relaxed and minimalist vibe, making it feel like home and emphasizing her fuss-free yet polished styling preference.

This airport look stands as a testament to her unbothered yet elegant style. The Call Me Bae actress’ fashion journey is a masterclass for Gen-Z’s everywhere. Her sartorial choices during the promotions proved how deeply entrenched she is in the fashion world, both on and off-screen.

What stands out about Ananya’s style is her ability to oscillate between bold, high-fashion moments and muted relaxed undertones. Be it for the red carpet with extravagant gowns, cut-work dresses, or plain bodycons for parties, to calming ethnic suits for occasions, her wardrobe features a mix of experimental pieces, timeless silhouettes, and quirky accessories that are worth noting.

Her recent appearances have, however, shown the actress's inclination towards simplicity and leisure without compromising on aesthetics. The transition showcases the evolving need for functional fashion that still feels elevated—a balance Ananya has mastered beautifully.

Ananya’s airport looks are an inspiration for all the laid-back girls who want to look put together without too much hassle. For fans looking to recreate this vibe, all you need to do is invest in quality basics, add some textures like knitwear or fur to add character, and lastly, top it off with an accessory that provides that pop of color like a cherry on the cake.

