Cannes Film Festival 2025: Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel makes show-stopping red-carpet debut in custom black and golden gown

On the third day of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, we saw young Indian actress Nitanshi Goel, who left everyone mesmerized with her performance in Laapataa Ladies, gracing the red carpet with her adorable smile and stunning outfit. The Gen Z fashionista knows how to blend elegance with modern style, and she proved it while walking in a custom black and golden gown that made her look nothing less than a princess. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look!

Advertisement

Nitanshi Goel made her Cannes debut in a custom black gown by Jade by Monica and Karishma, featuring a bold strapless design that beautifully highlighted her collarbones and shoulders. The corseted bodice added a modern edge, cinching at the waist and flowing into a voluminous skirt with a tulle overlay, finished with a long, dramatic train.

The custom black gown was heavily embroidered in gold, making her ensemble appear even more enchanting and dreamy. The actress has always impressed with her fashion choices, and her decision to wear such a gorgeous gown to the red carpet left us in awe. She was undoubtedly living her princess moment.

Not just the ensemble, we also can’t stop admiring her accessory choices. Each piece perfectly complemented the strapless design of the gown. She adorned her neck with a statement choker and chose stunning serpentine earrings for her ears, completing the look with multiple rings. Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail, with no loose strands in sight.

Advertisement

The dewy makeup glow on her face gave the actress a fresh, hydrated finish. Along with the radiant base, she enhanced her natural glow with a rosy blush on her cheekbones, adding a luminous touch, light-toned eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick. Her makeup was truly mesmerizing—but what truly lit up her look was her adorable smile.

Nitanshi Goel’s Cannes debut in the custom black and gold gown definitely hit the mark. Once again, she proved that no matter the event, when she makes fashion her top priority, she ensures all eyes are on her. We simply can’t get enough of that gorgeous gown!

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Nitanshi Goel's hairstyle has photos of Rekha, Sridevi with custom hair accessory