Disha Patani enjoys festive vibes in her ready-to-wear saree, and we’re in love with this desi side of her

Disha Patani radiates festive vibes in her saree-lehenga outfit. The actress recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing her enjoyment while admiring her red-draped lehenga. This ensemble is perfect for making a stunning appearance at wedding events and festivals. The traditional yet stylish outfit certainly lives up to the hype, and I can't wait to see it up close.

In the video, Disha flaunts her traditional attire, starting from the top. She chose a heavily embellished blouse featuring intricate gold and red designs. The blouse, with its deep sweetheart neckline, adds a fashionable touch to her overall look.

Disha paired the stunning blouse with a shiny, draped red skirt. The minimalist lehenga features an attached dupatta that perfectly matches the heavily embellished blouse. To allow her blouse and dupatta to stand out, the lehenga itself is not overly embellished, creating an ideal balance between simplicity and intricate details. This outfit exudes festive glam vibes, keeping the look both simple and classy.

Moving on to her accessories, they are definitely on point. To complement her outfit, Disha chose bold statement earrings adorned with pearls, as well as red and silver stones. For added desi flair, she opted for heavily embellished bangles and rings that we’d love to add to our jewelry collections. The accessories enhance her outfit without drawing attention away from it.

For her makeup, the actress chose to keep it simple rather than overdoing her look. Her eyes feature long lashes, black eyeliner, kajal, and shimmery eyeshadow, which add an attractive touch. Additionally, she opted for glossy cheeks and a perfect nude lip shade, ideal for an everyday touch-up. To maintain an effortless and elegant appearance, Disha kept her hair down with a side part and added loose waves. This perfectly styled hair accentuated her facial features and drew attention to her overall look.

For a glamorous touch, you can choose a choker necklace and stud earrings, making the outfit perfect for slaying at a friend’s wedding or enjoying a Diwali party.

