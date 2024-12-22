Janhvi Kapoor in sequin mini dress from Oscar de la Renta while Khushi Kapoor in a Dior dress set up the perfect party mood

The stylish Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, have been stealing attention with their unparalleled fashion choices. On one side, where the elder sister slayed the trendy piece, the young one exuded retro vibes at the NMACC Arts Cafe Event. Last night, Janhvi wore a classy pink outfit, and Khushi was rocking her purple look. Want to know more about their outfits? Let’s check them out!

Let’s first look at Janhvi Kapoor. For the star-studded event, the Bawaal actress exuded sultry vibes in her scalloped sequin mini dress from Oscar de la Renta. The outfit, featuring 3D print and strapless details, is the perfect Christmas dress for turning heads.

Cinched at the waist, and the skirt details the bottom, the dress perfectly wrapped Janvhi into a beautiful piece that also offered her room to move comfortably. This outfit is a must if you plan to attend a Christmas party. Janhvi Kapoor's styling tips are also worth noting.

The actress accessorized her look with tiny drop earrings that sparkled right through her ears. Her hair was kept open and styled in loose waves, adding a voluminous touch to her appearance. With dewy makeup and Rosalie Strass sandals from Christian Louboutin, the actress completed her look with absolute elegance.

On the other hand, when we look at Khushi Kapoor, we see that she channeled the vintage vibes. She wore a short flared dress from the Dior collection. Featuring short sleeves, a round neckline, and a button detail at the neck, the actress’s fit was nothing short of perfect. Her ensemble also featured belt details to cinch the waist and a stylish accessory to pull the whole look together.

Advertisement

The Bollywood style icon complemented her look with Dior’s Tribales earrings and Clair D Lune bracelet. Classy rings on her fingers and the Dior saddle bag with a strap added feminine appeal. The actress enhanced her look with a soft base, perfectly blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.

Her half-tied hairstyle was accessorized with Dior’s special Embroidered twist bow, and she was all set to kick off the event with Prada pumps.

Both sisters definitely slay their style game. With the right accessories and makeup, the actresses perfectly set the whole party mood. Janhvi looked like a cherry, giving the perfect Christmas look, and Khushi gave off vintage vibes, showing what the best party outfit looks like.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan's monochrome look in Chanel outfit exudes Pinterest vibes; perfect pick to party hard but in style