This winter snuggle up in style with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt-inspired cardigans; They're the perfect wardrobe edge you need

Turn your pile of clothes upside down because the winter season is finally here. Winter is when we step out with layers of clothes, looking all cozy but in a complicated style. So, this time, say goodbye to boring clothes and take inspiration from your favorite B’town ladies. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have dropped effortless winter fashion looks that will make your season chic and classy in no time.

Let’s start with Katrina Kaif. The entrepreneur and actress Katrina Kaif has a knack for minimal styling and is a perfect inspiration for looking for everyday fashion. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped her cute photo in a pretty floral cardigan.

Katrina’s cardigan featured floral motifs in orange and yellow against the backdrop of off-white. It has loose-fitting details, full- sleeves, and buttons at the front, perfect to upgrade your winter wardrobe. The Tiger actress paired this cardigan with jeans, keeping her look minimally aesthetic with a no-makeup look and her air open.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt embraced heart print winter fashion. Embracing the winter, the actress dropped photos looking cute and adorable in a crochet cardigan. Instead of something long, she chose a cropped cardigan layered over a white top.

Featuring multi-color details, her choice of style made us swoon over her. It had square embroidery in different colors like blue, orange, yellow, white, and more. Moreover, the heart-shaped embroidery added a playful vibe to her appearance.

Just like Katrina, Alia Bhatt also paired it with high-on waist jeans, perfect for rocking your everyday winter look. Keeping it minimal-friendly, the actress opted for a no-makeup look, showing she’s glowing from the inside.

Also, her hair, styled with loose waves, added an effortless touch to her overall fit, and we must say she looked as adorable as a kid who we just wanted to keep staring at.

On the side, where Katrina showed how to wear a cardigan as a long top, Alia set a great example: even during winter, you can embrace the crop-style crochet cardigan. And both the actress nailed it with perfection. These outfits are the perfect style inspiration for those who want to rock their winter season. So, girls gear up and slay the scene.

Which of these winter styles are you cheering for? Let us know in the comments below!

