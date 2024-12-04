Keerthy Suresh in Anita Dongre’s Zardozi Silk lehenga worth Rs 6 lakh is the perfect fix for your wedding outfit dilemma

When it comes to making a style statement, Keerthy Suresh seems to have cracked the code. The actress has always amazed us with her acting skills, but this time, we are going to talk about her fashion choices. Amidst gearing up for her upcoming movie, the actress took to Instagram to share her look in a lehenga she wore for a wedding. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

For a wedding event, the gorgeous actress wore a Suramya Embroidered Zardozi Silk Lehenga Set from Anita Dongre. Her lehenga worth Rs 6,00,000 is the perfect bridesmaid outfit. When talking about the details of her attire it featured a sleeveless blouse with a scooped neckline. The blouse was made of shimmery fabric that added a radiant touch to her appearance.

She paired this blouse with the ghaghra that had the same shimmery work on the hemlines, and in between floral and foliage motifs that perfectly complemented the look of her blouse. Moreover, she completed her outfit with the sheer dupatta adorned with motifs, and shimmery lace at the ends.

Enhancing her look, she decided to keep it traditional attaching the one side of the dupatta to her blouse and letting the other one fall gently.

Keerthy Suresh's accessories are what added the understated charm to her appearance. For a hint of contrast touch, the actress opts for a layered choker necklace. It was adorned with green and maroon gemstones that perfectly matched the wedding festive vibe. For earrings, she chose the same stone earrings. Her choice of accessories was perfect as they beautifully complemented the pastel vibe of her outfit.

Advertisement

Her makeup glam was absolute perfection. To decided to keep her look shiny with shimmery eyeshadow, accentuated with smudged eyeliner, perfectly blended blush, nude lips, and highlighter highlighting her facial features.

Her hairstyle in a middle-parted sleek bun, leaving a few strands loose, and adorned with fresh gajra took her desi vibes to a whole new level.

From her traditional hairstyle to the glamorous lehenga her overall look was a sort of masterpiece. If you’re soon going to attend your friend’s wedding, and are looking for some lehenga inspiration, then this Keerthy-Suresh-inspired look is just perfect for you. So girls get ready to get your dream lehenga and dream twirl with just one right choice.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna's mesmerizing ink blue saree customized just for Pushpa 2 event will make you sing Teri Jhalak Asharfi