Learn how to style a slip dress in 5 stylish ways from celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri and more

Slip dresses have changed from lingerie-inspired items to flexible fashion must-haves that you can dress up or down for different events. If you want to create a stylish daytime outfit or a stunning evening look, learning how to style a slip dress can boost your fashion game.

Are you also looking to invest in them and thinking about how to style slip dresses? Here are five trendy ideas to spark your next outfit inspired by 5 celebrities.

5 creative ways to style slip dress inspired by celebs

Styling slip dress with stacked jewelry

If you have a metallic slip dress, you can style it with stacked jewelry like Malaika Arora to create a stunning and glamorous look. You can opt for a shiny or eye-catching slip dress that fits well and flatters your body. Pick a length and cut in which you feel comfortable.

One can also add a tailored blazer, a denim jacket, black blazer or a leather jacket. Pair it with stacked jewelry with delicate pendants or chains. Choose multiple bracelets for a balanced look. Finish your look with strappy heels or metallic sandals.

Slip dress with bohemian flair

If you want to style a slip dress with something fun and fashionable, a fringe dress like Samantha's can be your pick. Opt for a slip dress with frills or fringe to add some bohemian flair. Pair it with ankle boots or strappy heels. Boots can add a more bohemian vibe. Choose a neutral color or one that matches the color scheme of the dress. Opt for delicate earrings or bracelets rather than bold pieces. Keep your hair simple to balance the texture of the fringe.

Styling a slip dress for a bold look

Styling a red monochrome slip dress for a bold and daring look involves playing up vibrant colors like red, black, or pink. Like Manushi, you can pick a bold, sleek slip dress. To add some drama to the bold color, opt for chunky jewelry to contrast with the sleekness of the dress. Think of large hoops, statement danglers, or tiered chains. You can wear heels with unique embellishments. Opt for a statement clutch or handbag in contrasting colors. A leather jacket can also add a rebellious edge to the look.

Animal print slip dress for the holiday

Styling a basic slip dress for a holiday can be versatile and comfortable while still looking stylish. You can pick a slip dress like Triptii Dimri in animal print or any other print and layer it with a breezy cardigan or kimono for a relaxed or beach-ready look and cool vibe. For cooler evenings, you can also pair it with a denim jacket. You can style it with a straw hat or gladiators or chunky boots.

A teal blue basic slip dress

Wearing a slip dress of the teal blue color can be styled in a very trendy manner, like Kareena Kapoor. Teal is another color that could be used for formal occasions or casual occasions, depending on the event. You need to wear a light blue skinny denim jacket over your slip dress if you are going for a casual look during the day.

One can also wear a shirt over the slip dress. By turning the cuffs, you can give it a relaxed look, and footwear can be sandals or white sneakers. Introduce a bohemian vibe with a big hat, chunky layered necklaces, and stacked bracelets. If you are going for accessories, dark shades or turquoise jewelry items will go well with teal.

Slip dresses must be one of the most versatile fashion pieces, as one can wear them in a myriad of ways. This article sought to elaborate on how to style slip dresses for any occasion, whether formal or casual. Experiment with different layers, accessories, and footwear to discover your unique take on this fashion essential.

Make slip dresses your best friends in your clothing collection today, and let your personal style shine through with every ensemble you create!

