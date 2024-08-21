Malaika Arora’s oversized floral-printed shirt dress is made just for modern fashionistas

Malaika Arora has always been known as one of Bollywood’s fiercest fashion queens, and we loved her latest classy look too. The diva, who was spotted right outside a salon in Khar, Mumbai earlier today, captivated hearts and lenses alike in an oversized shirt dress with a supremely colorful print on the same. We are sincerely obsessed with her comfortably stylish and super sassy fit. Her outfit was just the most versatile choice for modern fashionistas.

Let’s dive right in and take a closer glance at Malaika Arora’s semi-formal and comfortably oversized ensemble for some fashionable inspiration.

The Happy New Year actress is a big fan of semi-formal fits, and she has repeatedly made a case for their charm. In fact, her latest outfit was no different. It featured a white long shirt-like full-sleeved dress, which looked quite sassy, cool, and comfortable. Its high-collared neckline and full-sleeved design made the piece look quite quirky, cool, and super sophisticated. The shirt helped the diva flaunt her well-toned waist.

The Pataakha actress’ shirt had a rather straight silhouette, which helped the diva keep the Gen-Z and androgynous vibe going. The vibrant and modern floral-inspired design and print on the light and neutral base, which is precisely what made it shine and glow. The asymmetrical silhouette of the loose look also added to it. Further, the Housefull actress completed her all-white look with contrasting vibrant pink flat slip-on sandals, giving a rather casual and cool touch to her outfit. The semi-sheer and super light material of the outfit also makes it perfect for basically any occasion. Such versatile and unique outfits always slay. The whole ensemble looked extremely well-thought-out, and we’re taking notes.

Malaika also gave her outfit minimalistic vibes when it came to simple yet stunning accessories. She opted for white sunglasses with a classy wristwatch. But that’s not all; she also added a luxurious twist to the look with a high-end beige bag. These choices elevated the look while ensuring that the focus remained fixed on the fit.

Arora also chose to leave her dark and luscious locks open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting. Lastly, she also flaunted her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look, with just a touch of blush and some lip gloss. Her incomparable and warm smile was literally the highlight of the whole look, and we don’t think we’ll ever be able to get over this one.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s cool oversized shirt dress outfit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

