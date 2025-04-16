Met Gala 2025: Excited to see Kiara Advani's 1st appearance with baby bump? A look at times when Rihanna, Cardi B exuded pregnancy glow on red carpet

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani will be making her first Met Gala appearance on May 5, 2025, to be held at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It is going to be an iconic moment for Kiara as she will join some big names from Hollywood for one of the biggest fashion events of the year. While fashion enthusiasts have already circled on their calendars, it will be interesting to see who’s who from the industry walking the red carpet in their most surprising outfits.

Interestingly, the annual fundraiser event, the Met Gala, has not always been about fashion but equally about celebrating motherhood. While this will be the first appearance of Kiara Advani flaunting her baby bump at an international event, here’s a look at times when Rihanna, Cardi B, Emily Blunt, and others turned heads exuding pregnancy glow.

Cardi B

Cardi B knows how to work a red carpet look as she slayed her first-ever Met Gala red carpet wearing a golden gem-encrusted Moschino slit-cut gown. She flaunted her baby bump and maternity curves wearing an ultra-dramatic gown. The headpiece stole the spotlight!

Rihanna

The Umbrella singer turned heads in the white-rose-covered outfit at the Met Gala 2023. However, the game-changer fashion moment was when she removed the rose jacket, revealing a strappy dress that hugged her curves.

Karlie Kloss

Oh Baby! Taking over the champagne carpet in 2023, Kloss turned heads in a floor-length gown with a belt hugging her baby bump. The grandma pearl necklaces with diamond earrings and ring highlighted her show-stopping look.

Serena Williams

Tennis legend Serena Williams announced her pregnancy on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet. She showed up at the event wearing a black-and-white dress that came with a long trail. She completed the look with dramatic layered pearl necklaces.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt wore a midnight blue Michael Kors beaded gown with USD 100,000 (Rs 85,67,450) worth of fine jewelry. She brought that elegance while flaunting a baby bump like a diva.

