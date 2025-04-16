Kiara Aadvani Salman Khan Retro Coolie vs War 2 Rupali Ganguly Jaat Box Office Analysis Jr NTR Khushi Kapoor Shekhar Kapur Randeep Hooda

Summer pool party outfit ideas: 4 times Katrina Kaif slayed with her swimwear looks

Have a pool party coming up and don’t know what to wear? Fret not, here are 4 swimwear styles you can steal from Katrina Kaif’s wardrobe.

By Shweta Patokar
Published on Apr 16, 2025  |  06:43 PM IST |  12K
Summer pool party outfit ideas: 4 times Katrina Kaif slayed with her swimwear looks
PC: Katrina Kaif, Instagram

When it comes to serving sizzling looks, Katrina Kaif tops the list without a doubt. Never disappointing fans with her fashion choices, she is a pro at slaying in all kinds of attire. Taking beachwear fashion up a notch, here are 4 swimwear styles from the star's wardrobe to take summer fashion inspiration from. 

1. Pink is cool

PC: Katrina Kaif, Instagram

The Bang Bang star showcased the perfect beach vacation look in a charming pink two-piece. Choosing a vibrant Barbie pink hue, she paired a tank top with hipster briefs. To enhance her outfit with a trendy flair, she accessorized with a beige bandana featuring a tropical pattern on her head.

Keeping it stylish, she flaunted a multicolored beaded necklace and layered it with a gold-toned neckpiece with a shiny shell pendant. She topped the look with an oversized orange shirt and showed off a chunky pair of tinted sunglasses. 

2. All hearts for black

PC: Katrina Kaif, Instagram

Adding meaning to the phrase ‘you can never go wrong with a classic choice’, Katrina wore a black monokini. She posed in style as she enjoyed a little suntan on the beach and put on a black and white hat to complete the fit. 

Ditching flip-flops, Kaif chose to go barefoot on the sand. Letting the water do its magic, she enjoyed a little natural makeover with beach waves. Leaning on the simple end, she radiated a natural glow with a hydrated base and completed her look with a peachy lip balm. 

3. Floral blues

PC: Katrina Kaif, Instagram

Embracing floral patterns, the Bharat actor delivered a classy beach attire in a bikini. She wore a blue ruffled top with a v-neck style and matched it with a pair of floral hipster briefs. Keeping it minimal, she accessorized with a ring and simple makeup.

With a hydrated base, she added some bronzer and mascara to her palette. A nude glossy lip shade and natural beach waves tied her look together beautifully. 

4. Playful hues

PC: Katrina Kaif, Instagram

For another one of her vacation photoshoots, Katrina Kaif picked vibrant shades of blue, white, and neon yellow. The bikini top was designed with a padded fit in a v-neck style. The hipster bottoms of the set featured a color-blocked style. Adding a light layer for extra protection against tanning, the actor wore a translucent white shirt. 

She posed for a beautiful photo on the beach, her hands playfully running through her hair. Opting for a minimalist approach, she chose a simple gold-toned necklace and skipped any additional jewelry. With a radiant complexion, she completed her look with a touch of mascara and a glossy pink lip.

