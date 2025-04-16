Summer pool party outfit ideas: 4 times Katrina Kaif slayed with her swimwear looks

When it comes to serving sizzling looks, Katrina Kaif tops the list without a doubt. Never disappointing fans with her fashion choices, she is a pro at slaying in all kinds of attire. Taking beachwear fashion up a notch, here are 4 swimwear styles from the star's wardrobe to take summer fashion inspiration from.

1. Pink is cool

The Bang Bang star showcased the perfect beach vacation look in a charming pink two-piece. Choosing a vibrant Barbie pink hue, she paired a tank top with hipster briefs. To enhance her outfit with a trendy flair, she accessorized with a beige bandana featuring a tropical pattern on her head.

Keeping it stylish, she flaunted a multicolored beaded necklace and layered it with a gold-toned neckpiece with a shiny shell pendant. She topped the look with an oversized orange shirt and showed off a chunky pair of tinted sunglasses.

2. All hearts for black

Adding meaning to the phrase ‘you can never go wrong with a classic choice’, Katrina wore a black monokini. She posed in style as she enjoyed a little suntan on the beach and put on a black and white hat to complete the fit.

Ditching flip-flops, Kaif chose to go barefoot on the sand. Letting the water do its magic, she enjoyed a little natural makeover with beach waves. Leaning on the simple end, she radiated a natural glow with a hydrated base and completed her look with a peachy lip balm.

3. Floral blues

Embracing floral patterns, the Bharat actor delivered a classy beach attire in a bikini. She wore a blue ruffled top with a v-neck style and matched it with a pair of floral hipster briefs. Keeping it minimal, she accessorized with a ring and simple makeup.

With a hydrated base, she added some bronzer and mascara to her palette. A nude glossy lip shade and natural beach waves tied her look together beautifully.

4. Playful hues

For another one of her vacation photoshoots, Katrina Kaif picked vibrant shades of blue, white, and neon yellow. The bikini top was designed with a padded fit in a v-neck style. The hipster bottoms of the set featured a color-blocked style. Adding a light layer for extra protection against tanning, the actor wore a translucent white shirt.

She posed for a beautiful photo on the beach, her hands playfully running through her hair. Opting for a minimalist approach, she chose a simple gold-toned necklace and skipped any additional jewelry. With a radiant complexion, she completed her look with a touch of mascara and a glossy pink lip.

