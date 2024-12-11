Mrunal Thakur in the cozy, casual black and blue combination shows that winter fashion goes beyond the layers

Mrunal Thakur is the queen of rocking the cozy casuals. Her outfits have always been the perfect mixture of comfort and style, and there’s no way you can’t agree with this. The actress was recently spotted chilling with her girl gang in the basic t-shirt and jeans, perfectly showing that even casuals can play their part in making you look stylish, especially in winters when layering feels cumbersome. Let’s see what’s special about her outfit.

Mrunal Thakur’s black and blue combination was just right to turn a casual outing into a whole style statement. Let’s first get into the details of her top. It featured a round neckline, full sleeves, and a cute kitty print in the middle that kept her look equally timeless and cute. The length of her top was long enough to reach beyond her waist.

Her bottoms were what we love to wear usually, and it seems Mrunal Thakur is with us. To complement her cozy black pullover, she wore wide-legged jeans. High-on waist and loose fitting at the legs, her choice of bottoms was perfect to deal with the winter and still managed to look trendy.

To keep her overall look casual-friendly, the actress didn't opt for many accessories. She just added a touch of small earrings that settled perfectly in her ears. Her choice of minimal accessories was perfect to not overdo her appearance.

Advertisement

Her makeup game was surely 10/10. To enhance her appearance a bit, the actress decided to keep her makeup minimal but impactful. She first started with the natural base and then accentuated it with rosy cheeks, eyeliner, defined brows, and nude lipsticks that worked as a cherry on top.

For a comfortable touch, instead of keeping her hair and letting it fall on her face every second, the actress decided to tie it back into a high ponytail. Finally, she completed her look and was all set to step out looking sporty, and trendy with her white shoes that enhanced her overall ensemble.

If you want to elevate your everyday winter fashion and are looking for some budget-friendly options then this look will surely not disappoint you. And Mrunal in this outfit was a super HIT. We so love her versatile casual look that is perfect to deal with chilly winter nights and never feel out of place.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor with Vedang Raina at mehendi ceremony looks gorgeous in Tarun Tahiliani’s multi-color saree—why settle for less when you can have all