Not your regular pants: 5 celebrity-inspired color-pop bottoms to ditch your usual blues

As a fashion enthusiast, are you tired of wearing the same blue pants every time you step out? Then it’s time to shake things up because why stick to usual when you have a range of hues to choose from?

If you’re confused about experimenting with new style of pants, the top B-town celebs can be your ideal style guide. These B-town actresses surely know how to set a trend and amaze the audience with their bold fashion statement. From bold red to soft pink, an array of vibrant pants will take your style game to a new level. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s decode these celebrity-inspired color palettes that can be the next trendy piece in your wardrobe.

1. Tamannaah Bhatia in hot pink pants

The stunning Tamannaah Bhatia, who impressed us with her dance in Stree 2, is often seen stepping out in glamorous attire. The actress recently rocked a commanding look in a light pink ensemble. Her outfit included all the elements for a stylish look: wide-leg pants, a sheer top, statement earrings, and flawlessly styled hair. The pink wide-leg pants from Helmut Lang are perfect for adding a pop of color to your wardrobe. Tamannaah Bhatia's choice of pink pants showcased her willingness to break away from the ordinary and experiment with colors, making a bold fashion statement.

Tamannaah’s pink pants looked perfect when paired with a pink sheer top. She opted for a same-color bralette visible beneath the sheer top and accessorized her look with radiant statement earrings. For a sophisticated look, she chose a low braid.

For a casual getaway, you can pair this pink pant with a white top and accessorize it with simple hoop earrings.

2. Shraddha Kapoor in silver pants

Did these Shraddha Kapoor’s silver pants make you swoon? WOW! We felt the same way. The Stree 2 actress gave us the perfect girlie night out outfit by slaying in her silver pants. This standout piece from her wardrobe showcases her outstanding fashion sense, ideal to grab everyone’s attention. Her silver pants featured side pockets, patch pockets on the thigh, a high-rise waist, and an ankle-length hem.

One can simply pair this silver pants with a see-through mesh top. Shraddha accessorized her look with a choker neckpiece, high heels, rings, and a silvery bag.

3. Deepika Padukone in green pants

All green never goes wrong, and Deepika Padukone’s outfit is the perfect example. The actress exuded carefree vibes, flaunting her green leather pants, which feature side pockets and a sleek silhouette. She paired her green pants with a mint green backless top and minimal round earrings. The actress kept her look minimal and let her pants be the center of attraction.

If you’re planning a vacation getaway, you can opt for these leather green pants and pair them with a white, brown, or black top. They're perfect for a chic and classy look.

4. Rashmika Mandanna in red hot pants

Our Srivalli turned heads stepping out in her bold red flared pants, perfectly highlighting her curves. During the Goodbye promotion, Rashmika Mandanna opted for red flared pants with key elements like a high-waist rise and flap pockets in front and back pockets. She styled her bold red pants with a cropped top, corset accents, and a plunging neckline.

Rashmika accessorized her look with simple golden hoops and let her hair open with gentle waves. For a casual look, pair these red pants with white, beige, and black tops, perfect for a minimal yet stylish look.

5. Ananya Panday in brown leather pants

Ananya Panday raises the temperature in her brown leather pants. During Gehraiyaan promotions, the actress opted for brown faux leather pants that featured a high-rise waistline, front pleats, loose silhouette, and ankle-length cuffs. The actress paired her leather pants with a bralette-styled top with a halter neckline and cut-out detail in the front.

For a chic and classy look, Ananya Panday wears animal-printed high-heeled boots and minimal round earrings and keeps her hair down.

If these colorful brown pants caught your attention, then you can style them with any of your white, and black tops. You can also opt for a light brown top for a trendy ensemble.

We are sure that this article might have given you the perfect idea to ditch those boring blue pants and opt for something colorful that makes you stand out.

Which one of these celebrity-inspired colorful pants do you want to try for your next trendy look? Let us know in the comments.

