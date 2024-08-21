Shraddha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor take basics to a whole new level with their stunning outfits

In our mind, we always see Bollywood stars in their shimmering couture, always ready to walk the red carpet. However, this doesn't mean that celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor don't exude fashion glamour off-duty. Recently, spotted in the city were the two actresses rocking off-duty styles that are equally fabulous as well as stylish.

Shraddha Kapoor’s casual chic look

Shraddha Kapoor was seen out and about in the city in a laid-back yet chic outfit. Shraddha wore a striking maroon top that featured colourful abstract prints, adding a fun and vibrant touch to her look. The top had a flattering V neckline with buttons running down the front, making it both stylish and easy to wear.

The polished look of the top was completed with buttoned cuffs, while her structured waist gave it definition. Shraddha opted for wide-leg denim jeans to style her top. This made her outfit ideal for a day out in the city as the loose fit of the jeans balanced the top well.

Her casual attire did not need any more noise from accessory choices; she had kept it simple. She chose a cross-body bag and white sneakers to match up her jeans and top. Her eyes were adorned with soft make-up and slightly tinted cheekbones made sure that fresh and natural makeup was achieved. Her loose hair complemented this casual outing look by rounding it off entirely.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor’s casual look

Kareena Kapoor never fails to impress with her off-duty style and today was no exception. She opted for a classic white button-down shirt with full sleeves. The shirt featured classic details like crisp collars and buttoned cuffs. The clean white fabric of the shirt provided a fresh and elegant base.

She tucked her white shirt neatly into blue denim jeans, showcasing a streamlined and flattering silhouette. To cinch her waist and add a stylish touch, she opted for a black belt with her jeans. This combination created a polished look.

She elevated her outfit with a few stylish accessories like white heels which complemented the silhouette of her outfit. She added a cool edge with black sunglasses and with white bag, she kept the look coordinated.

Her make-up was minimal yet impactful. She went for a bold red lip. The rest of her make-up was kept subtle, highlighting her natural beauty. She completed her look with her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have shown that one does not need to dress up to the nines to look beautiful. Their casual outfits are a true example of how one can combine comfort with style. Be it a simple day out or a laid-back weekend, these actresses show that being chic is achievable without giving up on comfort.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani’s beige 3D floral dress, priced at Rs 42,744 with soft girl make-up is the perfect choice for a classic date night