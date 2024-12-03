Priyanka Chopra exudes elegance in Helen Anthony's winter outfit with tie-front detail, a perfect contemporary take on professional attire

When Priyanka Chopra is on screen, you surely need to level up your expectations. PC has a knack for slaying each appearance, and lately, she rocked a movie-gathering look. For a movie time with friends and family, the actress dressed up in a brown checkered co-ord set, a perfect contemporary take on professional attire. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

For a movie time, Priyanka Chopra wore a co-ord set from the shelves of Helen Anthony. Her outfit had a professional core elegance that can be worn for gatherings, and parties.

Looking at the details of her attire she had a sleeveless cropped top in classic brown check prints, topped with tie detail, giving a whole next-level edge to her look. Her tie was neatly done, perfect for a great impression at work meetings. Her top is backless and features belt details, ensuring a flawless fit. There’s also a jacket that comes with this outfit, but you can wear it as per your mood. It’s versatile and perfect to slay every season.

Her bottoms don’t just coordinate well with her top but let her stand out. She styled her tie detail crop top with a matching print skirt. High-on waist, and bodycon fittings, her skirt perfectly maintained the balance between bold, and elegance. What about the hemline? Well, the hemline of her skirt reached right below her ankle, proving that fit was surely made for her.

Advertisement

Her styling screams ‘work with style’. She styled her look with minimal yet impact accessories. She chose hoop earrings and a bracelet that perfectly complemented the look of her outfit.

Also, the never-before-seen element in her appearance was the reading glasses. Never thought that such addition could make a look so WOW. Her oversized glasses went well with her facial features. Other than reading glasses, the actress also dropped her look with 90s special sunglasses, a classic, and iconic touch to her look.

Also, that green bag in her hand was like a cherry on top. As a practical addition, Priyanka styled her look with Aupen’s Nirvana Bag, featuring knotted holders, perfect to keep in arms.

Her makeup was too glam to give a damn. The Citadel actress elevated her look with a natural base, and topped it off with subtle eyeshadow, perfectly blushed cheeks, and dark lipstick.

So, if you’re someone who is looking for some Pinterest-worthy feels, then get this look now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna's mesmerizing ink blue saree customized just for Pushpa 2 event will make you sing Teri Jhalak Asharfi