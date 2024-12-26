Radhika Merchant in Celine’s gathered mini dress and Havana floral boots from Jimmy Choo is the main highlight of Christmas fashion

When the topic is fashion, Radhika Merchant always comes first. And even her Christmas ensemble looks like a statement-maker. Embracing and spreading the holiday cheer, Ambani’s daughter-in-law was seen spending a great time in a dark red mini-dress that has everything you need for a perfect fit. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Having Christmas fun with her friends, Radhika Merchant decided to keep it glamorous with her classy outfit. She was wearing a gathered mini-dress in flowing velvet lamé from the iconic shelves of Celine. Her dress details are worth admiring. With the high-neck collar, pleated details at the top, and skirt her outfit is the party staple. Her ensemble was cinched at the waist, and flowy at the bottoms, perfect to show it delicately wrapped her body and offered her a space to move, and twirl freely. As a layer, she opted for a white fur jacket.

Her mini-length dress is what you need, and must be considered the best option when you’re confused about what to wear at a friend’s party. Giving her look winter-ready touch, the Ambani bahu wore black leggings covering her legs. With her grace and ability to carry high-end fashion, she succeeded in making it look like a part of her fit. With the wrapped details at the neck and cozy pants, Radhika’s ensemble is the perfect winter party inspo.

Advertisement

Her appearance has more things to look at. Let’s check them out too. To accessorize her fit, she opted for magic alhambra earrings adorned with 3 motifs, sparkling right through her ears. Her choice of earrings perfectly added the glamorous appeal to her appearance making us go head over heels for her. Also, her open hair, kept behind perfectly highlighted her facial features and accessories.

The flawless glow on her face was worth noticing. She accentuated the beauty of her Christmas look with shimmery eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, defined brows, and glossy nude lipstick. Her makeup was subtle, which equally grabbed our attention.

All set to have an amazing night with her friends, she put on her Havana floral boots from Jimmy Choo.

Radhika Merchant in red mini dress with statement accessories, and dewy makeup is definitely the best highlight of the December fashion. It was elegant, glamorous, and statement-making perfect to turn everyone’s heads.

Advertisement

What do you think about this Radhika Merchant’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani adds a festive red pop to her sheer black polka dot Christmas dress as she shares a warm hug with Sidharth Malhotra