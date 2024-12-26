Kiara Advani adds a festive red pop to her sheer black polka dot Christmas dress as she shares a warm hug with Sidharth Malhotra

Preeti always looks pretty with her impeccable sense of style. Yes, we’re talking about our favorite Kiara Advani, who effortlessly stands out in any crowd. Celebrating Christmas with the love of her life, Sidharth Malhotra, by her side, the actress captured our attention in a chic polka dot dress. Want to know more about her outfit? Keep reading for all the details!

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress once again proved that the polka dot trend, though classic, can still be embraced in a modern way. Recently, for the perfect Christmas look, Kiara Advani wore a ruched sheer polka dot dress from the classic collection of Mango. Against a black backdrop, her ensemble featured white polka dots, a v-neckline, and spaghetti straps, adding the perfect edge to her Christmas party look.

In contrast to the ruched detailing at the top, the bottom of her outfit featured sheer fabric, revealing just enough to keep it elegant. Planning to party hard with your friends but struggling to find the perfect outfit? Take a chill pill because Kiara Advani has you covered. Her polka dot pick is effortlessly elegant and adds a hint of sultry vibes to your look.

What truly made us swoon over her look was the perfect pop of color in her accessories. Adding festive vibes, Kiara Advani paired her outfit with striking red stud earrings that instantly caught our attention. Her open hair exuded a relaxed charm, styled perfectly to let her features take center stage. To complete the look, her bold red manicure beautifully tied everything together, adding a touch of elegance and cohesiveness to her festive ensemble.

Focusing on her glowing face, the actress kept her makeup minimal yet flawless. She enhanced her look with perfectly blushed cheeks, defined brows, and bold red lipstick that complemented her accessories and nails beautifully. With this effortless makeup, Kiara proved that even a subtle touch of bold color can add a unique twist to your appearance.

And how could we miss the adorable hug moment she shared with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra? The way she wrapped her hands around his shoulders radiated pure love, leaving us all swooning over their beautiful bond.

