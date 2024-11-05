Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in metallic golden dress at Citadel screening, but it’s the Bvlgari twist that we didn’t see coming

On November 4, 2024, the stunning actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu captivated everyone at the special screening of her upcoming series Citadel: Honey Boney. She wore a striking strapless golden dress, owning the red carpet in a moment that made us fall for her all over again. Samantha has never let us down with her choice of outfit and styling, whether for glamorous nights out or casual day outings. Let’s decode her look for this special Citadel screening.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s outfit was a full-glam metallic gold dress crafted from crinkled fabric, featuring a fitted bodice, a plunging strapless neckline, and a cinched waist. The body-hugging silhouette perfectly accentuated her curves, and we can’t stop admiring her beauty.

This knee-length, subtly glamorous dress is just right for turning heads at any event. Inspired by Samantha, you can style this outfit with minimal accessories. She opted for golden accent hoop earrings and paired them with the iconic Serpenti watch from Bvlgari—truly a standout choice.

Samantha’s hair also stole the limelight. She styled her mid-length red hair with a side part, tucking one side behind her ear to keep it away from her face. This simple yet polished hairstyle is giving off all the best hair vibes.

Letting her outfit do all the talking, Samantha Ruth Prabhu went for smudged winged eyeliner, defined brows, and glossy cheeks with a hint of highlighter to enhance her facial features. She completed her makeup with nude lipstick, keeping her look fresh and glamorous.

Setting the bar high from head to toe, Samantha was truly a Bollywood stunner. She completed her look with platform heels instead of flats. Her heels, featuring black and golden accents, were the perfect choice to complement her outfit. The embellished golden straps added the right edge to her ensemble.

The star-studded Citadel: Honey Boney screening not only left us in awe with the series reviews but also with stunning appearances that took the red carpet to another level.

How would you rate Samantha’s look out of 10? Let us know in the comments below!

