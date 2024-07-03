Shilpa Shetty to Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 Bollywood actresses who gave us lesson on how to style oxidized jewelry

The role of jewelry is not just restricted to elevating an outfit. It has a lot more to add to our overall appearance. While gold jewelry is picked to add a sense of class and grandeur, a piece of silver jewelry evokes a sense of luxury. For those who want to embrace vintage vibes, there exists oxidized jewelry.

Scouring the web will offer you several ideas about jhumkas, maang tikka, chokers, rings, bracelets, and cuffs. No matter what you choose, adding a unique oxidized accessory is sure to elevate your ensemble.

If you’re looking for some inspiration, just turn to Bollywood celebrities who effortlessly nail oxidized jewelry. Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, and Mouni Roy have often stolen the limelight for their splendid oxidized jewelry collection.

Here’s a look at 5 actresses who gave us cues on how to add vintage charm to our look by adding some oxidized jewelry.

Shilpa Shetty gives a nod to oxidized chandelier earrings and chunky bangles

Shilpa Shetty, on several occasions, tapped into the allure of oxidized jewelry. However, our favorite remains when she flaunted her love for the concept saree on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4.

The bohemian-inspired six-yards came with a black velvet blouse and skirt set. The heavily embellished half-sleeve blouse had the pallu pre-attached on one shoulder of the same. Featuring silver embellishments and black-and-white tie-dye details, the pallu added a unique twist. The wrap-around skirt also caught everyone’s attention for its unconventional look.

Advertisement

Keeping it bohemian, the Hungama 2 actress wore chunky bangles on both hands, oxidized silver chandelier earrings, a pretty nath, and a statement ring. The earrings were adorned with intricate designs and detailed engravings, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary appeal.

Bhumi Pednekar wears statement necklace with oversized earrings

Bhumi Pednekar, too, has advised experimenting with neckpieces on days when you want to keep it maximal with your overall appearance. The diva left us all swooning over her when she decked up in a colorful printed lehenga for the Diwali party hosted by herself. The maroon skirt paired with a strappy cut-out blouse and multicolored dupatta left onlookers captivated.

However, what truly stood out was her silver jewelry comprising a heavy statement necklace, bangles, rings, and long earrings. Embedded with colorful beads and stones, the necklace and earrings perfectly complimented her outfit rich in hues.

Aditi Rao Hydari favors silver earrings

A look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram and you will know Bibbojaan’s love for unique earrings and particularly, the oxidized ones. Back in 2020, the star made our hearts skip a beat when she stepped out wearing a floral maxi dress by Payal Pratap for an event. Featuring floral embroidery, voluminous sleeves, and a V-neckline, her maxi dress made a comfortable pick for the summer months. She topped off her outfit with a chunky patterned belt, highlighting her waistline.

Advertisement

The actor accessorized her floral maxi with a pair of silver jhumkas that added an Indian touch to her outfit. The mesmerizing earrings boasted bell-shaped motifs and delicate filigree, capturing the essence of regality and vintage charm.

Mouni Roy makes a case for choker necklace

If you are ready to go all out, nothing works better than a striped saree inspired by Mouni Roy’s wardrobe choices. Adorned with beige and brown stripes all over, the saree had a black and white patti border, adding a stylish edge to the outfit. Her choice of the full-sleeve black blouse and a tan-colored waist belt added a contemporary twist to the otherwise traditional look.

Mouni picked a heavily oxidized necklace, a stack of metal bangles, and statement earrings to go with the outfit. Her exquisite neckpiece boasted elaborate designs with intricate detailing, adding a touch of bohemian style to her modern look.

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha relies on her dainty choker necklace and jhumka earrings

The stop-and-stare silver jhumkas have been a long-time favorite with Indian wear. For Sonakshi Sinha, it’s no different as she wore a monochrome sharara set for a friend’s wedding. The ethereal traditional attire featured a peplum kurta with quarter sleeves, a V-neckline, and intricate embroidery. She paired the kurta with palazzo pants and organza dupatta echoing the same pattern as that of the kurta and palazzo.

Adding a vintage charm to her look, she picked a pair of heavy dangling earrings crafted with detailed artistry. Further, her sleek choker necklace screams elegance, enhancing her graceful appearance.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Mameru Ceremony