Shilpa Shetty’s ethnic vibes are off the charts in a stunning kurta and ghaghra combo that’s anything but basic

When it’s Shilpa Shetty, even a simple traditional outfit looks rich and glamorous. Her recent appearance made sure we all said the same. The actress recently shared an Instagram story where she was seen wearing a pink kurta and ghaghra, exuding a traditional vibe. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

The style icon, Shilpa Shetty, known for her breathtaking fashion choices, once again left us hooked with her traditional look. She wore a gorgeous pink kurta and ghaghra, perfect for a stylish festive occasion. Her dress featured slightly loose-fitting details adorned with intricate embroidery at the neckline and a sleeveless hemline. Moreover, the mid-sleeve, straight-cut details added an elegant touch to her festive ensemble.

What about the hemline? Well, the hemline of her kurta touched right at her knees, making just the right statement. Her off-white ghaghra, on the other hand, had thick silver lace at the bottom, perfectly complementing the golden work on her kurta.

To complete her outfit, Shilpa styled her matching pink dupatta by draping it over one side of her shoulder, letting it fall naturally along her arm and legs. Matching the kurta, her dupatta featured the same embroidery at the hem and some delicate detailing in the middle.

Just like her outfit, we must say her accessories were WOW. Hats off to her styling! She paired her basic kurta and ghaghra with a heavily embellished pearl choker neckpiece and matching earrings. She also wore traditional bangles and rings, making her look perfect to steal the show at family functions.

Her beauty game was on point. She enhanced her ethnic look with a natural base and added a touch of subtle smokey eyeshadow, glossy cheeks, and nude lipstick. For her hair, she opted for loose waves, keeping them open in a middle partition so as not to outshine her outfit. Lastly, she completed her look with a round bindi, adding an unmissable charm to her traditional appearance.

Everything from her outfit to her hair seemed perfect. If you’re planning to attend a family function or wedding, Shilpa Shetty just dropped a major style guide for you. Bookmark it now, girls!

