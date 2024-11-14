5 best Mrunal Thakur-inspired looks that prove Anarkali is back in trend and can be the perfect wedding guest outfit

The most awaited season of the year is finally here: the Wedding Season. This is the time when we just want to swoop right into our favorite celebs' closets and get our hands on some striking outfits. And for those who want to steal the show, it’s time to think about trying some beautiful Anarkali suits.

When the topic is about slaying in Anarkali suits, Mrunal Thakur has stood out. The actress has left us mesmerized with her unique and enchanting suits that are perfect for this wedding season. And we must say, getting a glimpse of her look will definitely make you wish to get Anarkali declared as the best wedding function outfit. So, now let’s have a look at some of her amazing and glamorous Anarkali suits.

1. Floral Print Anarkali

The Sita Ramam actress took to her Instagram to share her picture wearing a stunning floral print Anarkali suit. This Anika Anarkali suit from Mahima Mahajan, valued at Rs 62,000, was definitely a pure work of elegance and flair, and we would be lying if we said that it didn’t enchant us. Designed with a subtle V-neck and full sleeves, the dress also had a multi-color floral print, making it the perfect wedding pick.

Cinched at the waist, and with full flair at the bottom, the dress made her look nothing less than a princess embracing the traditional look. For the final touch, the actress chose to add a matching dupatta that took her elegance to the top.

2. Black and Grey Anarkali

For Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash, the style icon decided to get all dressed up in the black and grey combination Anarkali suit. This beautiful Anarkali suit from Heena Kochhar, worth Rs 99,000, was all about serving a royal look. The outfit is all about shiny grey fabric, layered by a black coat with intricate silver embroidery. Also, the hemline of the outfit was adorned with detailed work that made it perfect for wedding looks.

Also, when we thought that there couldn’t be a more unique addition, the actress dropped a bomb. Rather than donning some hanging earrings, she decided to add a bit of classic traditional touch with unique oxidized jewelry.

3. Rani Pink Anarkali

Glowing and blooming, Mrunal Thakur looked absolutely stunning and enchanting in Paulmi and Harsh’s Anarkali suit, priced at Rs 42,800. Her floral outfit was all about Chiniya silk. The fitted bust and cinched waist made the actress feel wrapped in beautiful attire made especially for her. The V-neck, full-sleeve detailing, and floral flair at the bottom make it the perfect wedding outfit.

Also, how can we overlook the tissue dupatta? She opted for a matching color tissue dupatta and wrapped it around her waist.

4. Multi-color Anarkali

Get a perfect pastel look just like Mrunal Thakur. The actress showcased her love for pastels by wearing a multi-colored outfit, keeping pastel as a centerpiece. The Tarun Tahiliani Anarkali suit, valued at Rs 329,900, featured georgette and silk fabric. Adorned with multicolor thread embroidery on the yoke, this outfit looks like a pastel palette. The crystal and intricate detailing work made it look like the result of hours of hard work.

Another wow factor of her look was the cut-out detailing at the back. Lastly, for a final touch, she added a net dupatta with intricate detailing on the hemline.

5. Purple Anarkali

Mrunal’s choice of Anarkali has not only left a mark in Mumbai but in Hyderabad too. For an event in Hyderabad, the actress was seen embracing her traditional vibes in a purple Anarkali suit by Mahima Mahajan. The dress, worth Rs 45,900, features floral embroidery. Also, the V-neckline and full-sleeve detailing make this outfit a wedding staple.

Hung on one side of her shoulder, the actress paired her look with a matching embroidered dupatta, which perfectly enhanced her look.

Anarkali suits are undeniably a timeless and traditional choice, making them an ideal pick for the wedding season. Mrunal Thakur has beautifully demonstrated how to rock these stunning outfits, and now it's your turn to wear them with elegance and confidence.

