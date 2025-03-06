Sonam Kapoor serves a powerful look in Loewe tail blazer worth Rs 1.94 lakh for Nadaaniyan screening; check outfit breakdown

Sonam Kapoor is the ultimate fashion icon of Bollywood. From head-turning red carpet looks to gasp-inducing high couture picks, the Dior ambassador never fails to make a statement and the Nadaaniyan screening was no exception. For Ibrahim Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s debut movie screening, the Neerja actor decided to step out in an executive-chic look. Sonam sported a bossed-up look in a tail blazer worth ₹1.94L from Spain-based fashion brand Loewe.

For the screening, Sonam Kapoor wore a Loewe wool tail blazer featuring a low-high hemline giving a whimsical executive look. The black blazer featured a deep neckline with trim collars and a single-button closure on the front. Two tail-like fabrics dropped down from Sonam’s waist exuding a polished old-money look.

The bottoms added quirk to a rather sophisticated fit, boasting florals on the flowy draped trousers. She skipped any layering underneath for a feminine look.

The Zoya Factor actor accessorized her fit with metallic earcuffs and a couple of rings. She flaunted the sporty Kate sling pumps from Christian Louboutin and Hermès Kelly Sellier en Desordre bag, perfect for a Haute couture ensemble.

Kapoor flaunted a nude matt makeup look with bronzed-up base, brown eyeshadows, and muted nude lips for this look. She kept her long strands open and elegantly placed on her back with soft curls at the ends.



Time and again, Sonam has made a mark for herself with her fashion finesse. She never hesitates to embrace daring ensembles. Whether it is the iconic white gown for Cannes or lacework neckline picks for festivities, the new mom makes headlines with every outfit. This domineering outfit for the Nadaaniyan screening was an ultimate testament to—if it’s Sonam, it has to be unique!

