Tripti Dimri soaks in the tropical sun looking fiery in a black bikini paired with white wrap skirt

Summer is here and it's the perfect time to bring out your sexy bikinis! Just take a look at actress Tripti Dimri. The star who has become a national sensation after her role in Animal is making the most of her beach trip, making us all want to pack our bags and go on a holiday too!

The actress recently showed off her summer vacation style in a stunning bikini and her latest look proves that she has a true love for chic swimwear, making her a style icon of the season. Let’s break down her latest look which might give you cues if you are also planning a beach getaway.

Tripti Dimri’s vacation look

The Laila Majnu actress rocked a black drawstring bikini that featured a halter neck top with tie-up detailing on the back. She paired her bikini with matching black bikini bottoms, creating a classic and timeless beach outfit.

To complete her beach look, Tripti added a white wrap tie-up skirt over her bikini. The stylish layer not only complemented her swimwear but also added a bit of flair to her outfit. The contrast of the white skirt with the black bikini created a perfect balance.

Tripti’s look proved that sometimes the simplest choices make the biggest impact. Her black bikini showed that you don’t need flashy colors to look fabulous on a beach vacation. The classic black color can turn your holiday into a happy and stylish escape.

Tripti’s accessories and glam

The Animal actress to accessorize her look wore a green cap which provided essential sun protection and black sunglasses that added a cool touch to her look. She opted for a comfortable pair of flip flops which are perfect for walking by the sand. She also carried a small bag on her shoulders.

Tripti’s make-up was very minimal, which was a smart choice for a day at the beach. She rounded off her look by tying her hair in a neat bun.

Tripti Dimri looks super-hot in a black bikini and a white wrap skirt that is perfect summer wear. Her attire proved that for beach fashion “less is more”. Once again, Tripti shows how elegant yet simple she can look in such fabulous clothes and how she is a true fashionista.

