Bharti Singh’s 15-kg weight loss in 1 year: From 91 to 76 kg without crash diets or gym workouts

Bharti Singh has been all over the internet after she announced her second pregnancy with hubby Harssh Limbachiyaa. She is one of the best comedians we have in our industry and has carved a niche for herself. Whenever someone talks about comedy then it cannot be completed without taking her name.

Well, we all know that she struggled with a lot of health issues due to her being overweight. But her inspiring weight-loss transformation has not only given her a newfound confidence, but also an improved quality of life. Singh went down from 91kgs to 76kgs, losing about 15 kgs without any extreme diet plans or all-out workouts. Keep scrolling to know how she achieved this.

1. Intermittent Fasting

Bharti Singh followed intermittent fasting, which acted as a catalyst in her weight loss journey. She would eat her first meal of the day at 12 noon and her last meal by 7 PM. This meant she fasted for almost 16 hours and had an 8-hour eating window.

2. Eating in Moderation

Bharti did not compromise on her favorite food items. She continued eating parathas, eggs, dal-sabzi, kadhi-chawal, etc. She only focused on the timings of her meal and the quantity without cutting out on the food she loves.

3. Lifestyle Changes

Bharti always admitted that she is not a gym person; hence, hitting the gym every day for an extensive workout routine was not her thing. Most of her changes came from being more active in daily life, which meant doing more of the household chores and moving more.

4. Consistency and Patience

She knew that her transformation would not happen overnight, and in losing about 15-16 kg, she took around 8-10 months. Gradually, her body adapted to these changes, making her weight-loss process a bit quicker than when she just started.

Bharti Singh’s weight loss transformation stands out because it was realistic, transparent, and health-centred. She lost around 15-16 kg in under a year, not by extreme dieting or all-out workouts, but by restructuring her eating window, keeping what she eats balanced, moving more naturally, and being consistent.

