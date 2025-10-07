Shweta Tiwari’s fitness transformation at 44: Pilates, diet secrets and weight training

Shweta Tiwari, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor, recently opened up about her fitness routine at 44. The television star, who is known for her youthful looks and toned body, shared her workout secrets in a candid conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel, Bharti TV.

At 44, Shweta Tiwari is fitter than ever. She revealed that she balances being a hands-on mother with taking time for herself and her fitness. “I go to the gym. I started Pilates two months ago. So, I do Pilates, walk, and do a little bit of weight training. I am doing limited right now, but I will be back,” she said, explaining her current workout routine.

Here’s how Shweta Tiwari stays fit without yoga

Shweta admitted that while she has tried yoga and meditation, her mind never seems to switch off. “Whenever I try to do yoga and close my eyes, I start thinking, oh, I have to buy groceries, do the laundry, and all sorts of other things,” she shared with a laugh. She added, “Yoga just isn’t my thing because my mind never switches off.”

Her fitness approach focuses on Pilates, walking, and weight training. Along with exercise, Shweta follows a disciplined diet plan. Her dietician, Dr Kinita Patel, revealed in a 2021 News18 interview that Shweta strictly monitors her meals even during hectic shoot schedules. “Every meal was planned in advance. Shweta ensured her workouts and diet stayed on track. If a scene required her to eat something on screen, she would call me to discuss it first. She made sure to stick to foods that fit within her dietary plan,” Dr Patel said.

Shweta’s fitness journey shows that age is no barrier to maintaining a toned body. Her routine is simple but effective: a mix of Pilates, walks, and light weight training paired with a disciplined diet.

