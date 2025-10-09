Shalini Passi reveals her secret to clear skin using garlic and healthy salad recipe

Art patron and wellness enthusiast Shalini Passi recently shared her go-to cauliflower salad recipe and simple lifestyle habits in a conversation with Pinkvilla. Known for promoting mindful living and clean eating, Shalini opened up about how she maintains a balanced approach to wellness while enjoying her favorite comfort foods.

Her signature salad is a colorful mix of leafy greens like kale and palak, crunchy bell peppers, creamy avocado, sweet green apple, and a handful of nuts, all brought together with a light mayonnaise-parsley dressing.

Calling it her Cauliflower Salad, Shalini Passi said the dish is “very healthy” because of all the nutritious ingredients it contains. She also highlighted the use of black salt, noting that it’s a healthy alternative for flavor, and olive oil, which she described as one of the best ingredients for heart health.

Here’s how Shalini balances wellness and flavour

For Shalini, food is not just fuel; it’s a way to stay connected with your body and mind. She practices mindful eating, focusing on meals that nourish her energy and mental clarity. When asked what she likes to eat on her off days, she shared, “I love Indian classics like kadhi chawal and dahi puri."

Apart from her food habits, Shalini shared a unique skincare and health tip. She mentioned that garlic, when eaten in the morning, can help manage cholesterol and promote better heart health. She also spoke about its antibacterial properties, noting that applying a small piece of garlic on a pimple may reduce inflammation, though dermatologists recommend using safer, skin-friendly treatments.

Shalini’s wellness philosophy is rooted in balanced nutrition, regular movement, and proper rest, a routine she believes is key to maintaining long-term health. For her, wellness isn’t about strict rules but about practical, sustainable choices that fit into everyday life. She shared that she’s particular about the freshness of her ingredients, often comparing produce between cities.

“The quality of vegetables in Delhi is much better, while the fruits in Mumbai are fresher,” she said with a smile. Her attention to quality reflects her belief that good health begins with good ingredients. Whether it’s choosing the right vegetables, using olive oil instead of heavy dressings, or adding nuts for nutrition, Shalini ensures every meal contributes to her overall well-being.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari’s fitness transformation at 44: Pilates, diet secrets and weight training