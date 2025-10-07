Himesh Reshammiya’s 20 kg Weight Loss Transformation: Singer who swears by dumbbells while jamming to Tandoori Nights

Himesh Reshammiya, the singer, composer, and Indian Idol 12 judge, has stunned fans with his incredible physical transformation. Known for his melodious voice and energetic performances, Himesh has also become a fitness inspiration after shedding 20 kilos through a disciplined fitness routine and a clean diet. His journey toward health and fitness began around the release of his 2014 film The Xposé, and he has managed to maintain his fit frame ever since.

Himesh Reshammiya’s 20 kg weight loss for The Xposé

Himesh Reshammiya underwent a massive body transformation for The Xposé, losing 20 kg without using steroids or supplements. The actor achieved a lean, muscular physique with six-pack abs through a combination of organic eating and a strict workout regimen. Reports also suggested that his wife, Sonia Kapoor, played a major role in helping him with his fitness plan.

Sonia reportedly created a fully organic diet plan for Himesh, eliminating processed and sugary foods completely as per NDTV. His diet focused on clean ingredients, balanced nutrition, and smaller, more frequent meals to improve metabolism. “This is just the warm-up,” Himesh captioned a workout post on Instagram while jamming to Tandoori Nights.

Here’s how Himesh Reshammiya stays fit today

Even years after his big transformation, Himesh continues to follow a strict fitness regimen. He revealed that he works out six times a day, with each session lasting about 45 minutes. His routine includes weight training five times a week and a cardio session once a week.

According to NDTV, Himesh also practices a form of intermittent fasting; he avoids eating between 8:30 pm and 7:30 am. He consumes carbohydrates only before 3 pm and switches to protein-based meals for dinner. Though vegetarian for most of his life, he added eggs to his diet to meet his protein needs.

For breakfast, he usually eats eggs, dried fruits, and milk with almonds. Lunch includes lean meat with vegetables and sprouts, while dinner remains light and protein-rich. He also avoids coffee and late-night eating, maintaining strict control over his daily habits.

Himesh’s pilates routine and focus on core strength

Recently, Himesh shared glimpses of his Pilates workouts on Instagram. In one video, he performed the Standing Side Splits on a reformer, wearing an all-black athleisure outfit. The exercise targeted his glutes, inner thighs, and core muscles.

Pilates, he says, has helped improve his flexibility, posture, and strength. His dedication to staying fit proves that with consistency, focus, and control, a healthy lifestyle is achievable at any age.

