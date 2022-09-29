Here's how to recognize gaslighting and ways to deal with it

You don’t have to be too sensitive, why do you cry on such small things, why do you always exaggerate your sentiments- do you listen to such things on a regular basis? Well, that’s gaslighting. The term translates as the purposeful attempts in order to manipulate you into being sceptical about your feelings or the real events. The person who is attempting this thing literally wants to put you into confusion or wants to create a situation in which you self-doubt whatever you are saying to meet the requirement of the person who is gaslighting you. If you are the one who always apologises, feel dismissed or neglected, start doubting yourself, feel lost or manipulated or has a sense of negativity in the air around you or a guilt trip in expressing your emotions, then these are the warning signs that you are being gaslighted. If that’s the case, get a little aware and deal with it most maturely. If you don’t know how then here we bring you some ways that will assist you in dealing with gaslighting. Take a break from the situation

A strong sense of emotional strings can be experienced while suffering from gaslighting and that are all valid but do not let those emotions let you take bad immediate reactions. Keep aside the anger, frustration and sadness in you and try to remain calm in order to deal with the situation effectively. This might encourage the other person to manipulate you even more and once they know you are aware of the tricks they are playing, they won’t bow and instead try to juggle up with your head. Staying calm in this situation will make you aware of the truth while clearing your mind and therefore you can make an aware decision.

Self-care is what you need Taking good care of yourself will improve your mental well-being while giving you a clearer view of the situation. Sometimes, being in the same space and thinking about similar things can confuse your thoughts while misleading you. Try positive self-talking, and positive affirmations, and sort your emotions by connecting with others to counter the strategies of gaslighting. Try to seek help from outside Don't hesitate and think that sharing your thoughts will create drama and instead share your feelings and ask for support from the people that you actually trust. This will motivate you while guiding you on the correct path. Moreover, it will also clarify that you are not confused or crazy.