Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty to appear on Salman Khan’s show to promote Sooryavanshi

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most popular reality shows in India, and most celebrities prefer to make an appearance on it to promote their forthcoming projects. Ranveer Singh had made an appearance in the premiere episode to promote his new game show, The Big Picture. ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ singer Yohani was also a part of one of the recent episodes, and so was Bhuvan Bam who was there to promote his new show, Dhindora.

Pinkvilla now has learnt that Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty too will make an appearance on this Salman Khan led show soon to promote their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. “The episode is going to be shot on Friday, and singer Badshah will also be on the show,” informs a source close to the development. Rohit has had a long standing relationship with Colors, considering he has been hosting their adventure based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, for a few years now. Sooryavanshi is headlined by Akshay Kumar and also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, a lot has been happening in the Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra recently opened up to Shamita Shetty about his break up with Anusha Dandekar. Rajiv Adatia also entered the house recently as the first wild card entrant.

Speaking about host Salman Khan, Rajiv had told Pinkvilla, “Even though I have met him twice before, this will be a great opportunity to have good communication with him. I am not scared of him, but I respect him. People say, ‘ki daant padegi’ and all of that, but I think he is trying to grow you as a person, and correct you when you are wrong.”

