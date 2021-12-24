EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni wishes to be Jasmin Bhasin’s Secret Santa & gift a holiday at Diamond Beach for Christmas

With the grand festival of Christmas round the corner, it’s the time to enjoy the winters with family and friends. People love to go for holidays at this time and our TV celebrities have also made some interesting plans for the Christmas. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who have been dating are also pumped up for celebrating Christmas. Aly Goni spoke exclusively with Pinkvilla about being secret Santa for ladylove Jasmin.

Aly said, "I have so many friends and I would want to be a Secret Santa of all of them, but if I had to choose one person, then that would be Jasmin. And I would like to gift her a holiday to the Diamond Beach in Iceland. And while we are there we will also get to enjoy the beautiful Northern Lights."

On being asked about how he is planning to celebrate Christmas, he said, “We will be here in Mumbai for Christmas. We will celebrate it with our close friends in Mumbai. Have a small get-together at home or go to some place where we can enjoy good food and the company of our friends. For New Year, Jasmin and I are going to Dubai. Our very close friends live there so we will bring in the New Year's with them.”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had been friends for a long time, but they confessed their love for one another when they entered Bigg Boss 14 house. Even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, their relationship is going strong. They often go on mini-vacations and love to share mushy posts on social media.



