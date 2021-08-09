EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin aspired to take up another profession when she was kid

Jasmin Bhasin is a well-known name in the television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress always treats her fans with beautiful pictures. But do you know that she always did not want to become an actress but an IAS officer? Yes, you read that right.

Speaking about her childhood dream, Jasmin said, “As a kid, I actually wanted to study a lot, be an IAS officer, get into politics, I never thought of being an actor. My plans used to change every month as I was growing.” She also revealed that she was a clumsy child and had not one, but many embarrassing moments. Talking further on this she said, "Once I was hosting a teacher's day function in the school and as soon as I stepped on the stage I slipped so bad, even now my head starts hurting if I remember it. It was so bad and so embarrassing. Imagine you're dressed up in a saree and going to host for the first time, and then you slip. It was crazy."

Revealing more about her childhood, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress said that she was very introvert, and added, "I was not a very good-looking kid. I was always kept aside. I was that kind of a person who would stay quiet, but a very sincere student though. My parents never got any complaints about me."

But Jasmin is the same when it comes to her friends. She can do anything under the sun and over the moon for people whom she adores much like what she did for a friend in school. "One of my classmates didn't like doing assignments for certain subjects, so the crazy thing I did was save money because I was not capable of doing two assignments projects. I actually purchased that project to help my friend so that she can also get good marks because it was our boards,” she said.

