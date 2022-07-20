Shark Tank India EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Mittal on ‘glass masks’ business: ‘The way he has used that controversy…’

Shark Tank India has earned a lot of loyal fans, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, judge Anupam Mittal opened up about the show. He spoke about how many participants have made the most out of the publicity they gained from the first season. “You know a lot of people have got a lot of interesting publicity and mileage. There are some guys who are more opportunistic than others, and extremely clever. Woh bolte hai na mauke pe chauka marna. So some people have really leveraged that publicity to try to take their business to the next level,” says Anupam.

He further adds, “For example, there was this guy who came right… it was a company called Sippline. He was putting these masks on cups. Now, we didn’t think there was anything in that business, even today I don’t think there is a lot in that business, but the way he has used that controversy of how the interaction went, to publicise himself and the brand, is remarkable. He doesn’t let it go, it’s been six months now but he is still at it. So he has leveraged it very well.”

Anupam also talks about another company. “Another business that I invested in - Skippi, which was ice tops. Chuski jisko hum bachpan mein bolte the. It wasn’t a branded national player, but he has done a remarkable job. When he came to Shark Tank he had a business of 6 lakh a month, and within six months he has reached 3 crore a month. So there are many good companies that have come out of the ones that I have invested in. So I am very happy,” Anupam concludes.

