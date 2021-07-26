EXCLUSIVE: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia replace Shilpa Shetty for an episode

The Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been in the headlines for quite some time. The show is judged by Geeta Kapur, Kundra, and Anurag Basu. But the actress is missing from the show after her husband was arrested in a pornographic case. She is also missing the shooting which is why the makers are inviting celebrities as the guest judge. This weekend viewers will see Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia as a judge. To note, last weekend Karisma Kapoor was seen in place of the Hungama actress.

The makers are yet to release a promo video on social media. The dance reality show is very famous because of the stellar dance performance by the contestants. Till now many celebrities had graced the show and appreciated the little dancers. Rapper Badshah was left in shock when he saw the performances and praised everyone. Karisma Kapoor also praised the contestants and even groove with them on the songs. She was also seen revealing many childhood secrets about her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also fulfilled one contestant name Pari’s wish. She wanted to talk to the Jab We Met actress.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier also Shilpa had taken a break from the show when her whole family had tested positive. Then actress had filled in for her. Apart from this, the actress has made her Bollywood comeback with the comedy movie Hungama 2. It has been released on the digital platform. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.

