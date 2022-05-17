EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divyanka Tripathi reveals why producers stopped casting her post Banoo Main Teri Dulhann

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most loved actors in India. However, she has had her own share of struggles. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Divyanka opened up about the rejections she faced in the beginning of her career. “I never took them as rejections. I have always understood one thing - agar mujhe kisi bhi project mein nahin liya gaya, toh shayad isiliye nahin liya hoga kyunki vahan par meri demand nahin hogi. Maybe they need a person who looks or performs differently from me, because main koi aloo toh hun nahin ke har sabzi mein ghul jaun,” states Divyanka.

She further adds, “I have my own uniqueness. Many times coordinators, agents and casting directors of that time, would send any script without even giving a thought on it. You were expected to go and act on any random script. So you are trying to be something which you are not. But I never took rejection very badly.”

The actress also speaks about self-doubt that seeps in because of the rejections. “See you will be rejected when you are getting auditions, but what if you are not getting auditions at all? Especially after Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, ek aisi chavi ban gayi thi Vidya and Divya ki (her characters in the show). Woh Tulsi (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) and Parvati (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii) wale jo roles the uske baad Vidya aayi thi, so producers stopped casting me. They were like you have become like Tulsi and Parvati, tumhari chap padh gayi hai so we can’t cast you again, no one will see you,” shares Divyanka

She states that the makers wanted fresh faces. “In that era we didn’t have many opportunities. So yes, self-doubt does make you wonder if this was my limit as an actor, and am I just limited to this character? Jab log kehne lagte hai ki tum toh behenji type ho, bol bhi dete. Then some people would say you are good for the characters like of a bhabhi, sister, or a wife, and the characters would also start coming like that,” informs Divyanka, further adding, “So yes, a lot of times it felt like winding up everything and going back to Bhopal, but something kept me here. It was a divine intervention, maybe, that God wanted me here.”

