7 Mouni Roy-inspired skincare tips to add to your daily routine and get radiant glow

Naagin actress Mouni Roy has been a fan favorite because of her acting skills and style, but apart from that, who doesn’t admire her beauty? On-screen and offscreen, Mouni's glowing skin never goes unnoticed. And the best part is that the actress maintains it without pushing too hard, and keeps things low-key. The gorgeous actress believes that small things play a crucial role in maintaining the health of our skin.

In this article, we’ve got you some amazing and must-try skincare tips by the beautiful actress Mouni Roy who has been gracing our screen with her beauty. From drinking warm water to having a healthy diet, here are some easy tips to include in your daily routine. So, let’s dive into it.

1. Drink lukewarm water

Our stomach is closely connected to the health of our skin and hair, and so maintaining a healthy digestive system is crucial. Mouni Roy known for her glowing skin, follows simple steps to give a healthy start to her day. The actress drinks 2 glasses of lukewarm water on an empty stomach. The actress believes that when sleeping at night we don’t give much to our stomach to disgust, so we need to give it a kickstart by drinking enough water as it also keeps our skin hydrated and helps us get a radiant glow.

This practice is important to help your body recover from dehydration and increase the metabolism by 25%, making you feel more fresh and energetic.

2. Eat A Banana

Eat a healthy breakfast. Bananas are packed with nutrients and potassium, making them the best thing to have in the morning. The Gold actress starts her day having something healthy, like a banana, as it is light on the stomach and liver.

Banana plays a crucial role in boosting energy and maintaining hydration levels, perfect for getting supple skin. Just like Mouni, who believes that a healthy stomach is important for healthy skin, it’s time that you add this simple and tasty fruit to your skin routine.

3. Balanced Diet

It doesn’t matter what you put on your face, but it does matter what you put in your stomach. Maintaining a balanced diet is crucial for achieving glowing skin. Instead of eating junk food, Mouni doesn’t starve herself and eats something healthy every 2 hours. Her balanced diet includes foods packed with nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that keep her gut health healthy.

Mouni loves Chinese food, but she eats homemade food and includes fruits and green vegetables in her diet. For a healthy diet, the actress avoids oily food and sweets, though she loves having Bengali sweets. A balanced diet not only affects your inner health but also reflects on your outside body, resulting in a glowing complexion.

4. Apply Sunscreen

Protect your skin with sunscreen. In an interview, when asked about her makeup routine, Mouni mentioned she uses lots of sunscreen. The Brahmastra actress starts her makeup by applying day cream and then sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful sun rays.

Harmful sun rays can lead to skin problems like sunburn and premature aging, so ensure that you use sunscreen daily, and it should be atleast SPF 30. The more time you spend outdoors, the higher the SPF you should use on your skin.

5. Apply Aloe vera and Vitamin E

Mouni Roy follows a DIY skincare routine by applying Aloe Vera, and Vitamin E. Aloe Vera is known for its hydrating, and soothing properties, perfect to add essential moisture to the skin, whereas Vitamin E helps you maintain a youthful appearance, making it a great combination to apply. The popular actress keeps this combination in her fridge, apply it, and wash it off with regular water after 20 mins.

Incorporate this simple yet effective combination in your skincare routine, and get refreshed, and rejuvenated skin.

6. Meditation

Meditation not only relaxes our minds but also contributes to getting glowing skin. Mouni Roy meditates for 7-10 minutes in the morning, as it has a significant effect on her health and skin. The few minutes of meditation include deep breathing that improves the blood and oxygen flow, helping your skin look fresher and youthful.

Spending some time meditating and exercising not only affects your body but also has a great impact on your skin, making you feel the difference.

7. Remove makeup before sleeping

Just like most of the celebs, Mouni believes in letting the skin breathe. Spending the day in makeup can make your skin feel suffocated, so ensure that you remove your makeup before going to sleep. Avoiding this step would lead to some serious breakouts and dullness and would steal that bright glow from your face.

To remove makeup, you can use some gentle cleaner that suits your skin. Start by wiping your face with a cotton pad, and then wash it off with some gentle face wash, removing all the impurities and dust. This step would let your skin breathe overnight, making you wake up fresh.

These 7 Mouni Roy-inspired simple skincare routines will help you maintain the health and glow of your skin. With overdoing things, include these steps in your daily routine and feel the difference.

