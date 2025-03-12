Aditi Sharma breaks silence on secret marriage to Abhineet Kaushik, 'Can you imagine the person you love making...'

Actress Aditi Sharma, known for her roles in Apollena and Rabb Se Hai Dua, has finally spoken out about her controversial marriage to Abhineet Kaushik. The revelation of their secret wedding and subsequent divorce has been making headlines, with Abhineet accusing Aditi of infidelity. Now, the actress has responded to the allegations, offering her side of the story.

In an exclusive interview with India Forums, Aditi Sharma clarified that their marriage was private but not a secret. "It was a private ceremony, known to my family, friends, and relatives. I never referred to it as a 'mock marriage.' I loved him deeply and didn't want to lose him, which is why I agreed to marry." However, they decided not to publicize it immediately due to Aditi's career commitments and her ongoing role in Apollena as an 18-year-old character.

She revealed that pressure from Abhineet's family played a role in their decision to get married. "His parents, being elderly, frequently asked about our wedding. He had other proposals, and I feared losing him. When he proposed to me in Romania during Khatron Ke Khiladi, I said yes."

However, Aditi admitted that their relationship had long been turbulent. They often wanted to break up, but the actress believed marriage would change things. The Apollena actress said, "I thought we would grow as individuals and as a couple. Unfortunately, within a month, I started facing serious marital disputes. There was misbehavior and other issues I cannot disclose due to legal reasons."

She accused Abhineet of disrespecting her and her family. When their families met to discuss the separation, her family supported her after hearing both sides. Kaushik disrespected Sharma's family, and according to her, it was not the first time. He had humiliated her in front of their friends multiple times.

Addressing claims that she disrespected Abhineet's family, she said, "I have never disrespected them. Can you imagine the person you love making such accusations against you?" She revealed that she couldn't even watch his interviews because she knew he was lying in so many places.

When asked about allegations of domestic abuse, she affirmed, "I am bound by legal advice not to speak about this, but I can say that it was not from my side. My lawyers will present every proof in court."

Aditi further revealed that she was forced to leave her house due to threats. "Some names from the underworld are involved, linked to him and his best friend. I have also received serious threats from Abhineet. He had warned that if I left him, he would defame me and my family, and he followed through. That is why I am cautious about speaking out."

She stated that if a woman leaves within such a short time, there must be a reason, questioning whether she should be made to suffer her entire life just because society deems divorce unacceptable. She further asked why she should be expected to wait 10 or 20 years before finally speaking about her suffering.

Aditi was accused of cheating on Abhineet with her Apollena co-star Samarthya Gupta. Dismissing these claims, she stated that accusations of infidelity were made against her almost daily. It was mentioned that simply speaking to a man at a party, replying to a message, or even using a heart emoji would become an issue. Even their counselor had called it Abhineet's insecurity.

It was also revealed by Aditi that her movements had been tracked by Abhineet Kaushik. She stated that no inbuilt tracker had been present in her car, but two AirTags had been planted by him. Although they had been found, she believed they had already been unlinked by him.

The Apollena actress concluded by asking for kindness and understanding. "This was meant to be a private matter, but now it's public. I just want peace of mind. I hope people can be humane and view this situation with an open heart."